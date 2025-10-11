How To Keep Your Car's Windows Fog Free

Fog can block the view on your car's windows and windscreen in both hot and cold weather. Fogging on the outside of the glass usually occurs in warmer climates when cool air from the AC strikes the hot windows of your car. Meanwhile, interior condensation occurs when warmer air from the inside clashes with icy air from the outside, such as when turning on the heater on a winter morning. No matter the case, it's not safe to cruise around with foggy windows. Impaired vision is the last thing you need when the entire town is blanketed in snow and ice.

There are a couple of DIY hacks that can keep your car's windows fog-free. Placing a few packets of silica gel on the dashboard and under the seats can help absorb excess moisture and prevent condensation on the glass. If you don't have silica gel, place a few handfuls of kitty litter in a clean sock, tie off the end, and use it to wipe fog off the windshield. Believe it or not, the desiccants in kitty litter work in masking the smell of cat poop just as well as absorbing water vapor.

If you don't like cats (you animal), mixing a teaspoon or two of plain, white vinegar with water in a spray bottle is a fantastic anti-fog and anti-haze solution. Shaving foam — our favorite fog solution — works similarly to vinegar. Smear shaving foam (stay away from the gel variety) on the glass using a clean microfiber towel and let it sit for two minutes. The final step is to wipe away the excess with a separate towel, and voila.