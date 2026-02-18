These Are The States You'd Never Buy A Car From

Any state on a Great Lake. The Lakes are car killers. First off, famously, anytime cold air blows across the lakes, you get snow. Lots of snow. Second off, not as well known, but under the lakes are giant salt deposits. There is a LOT of salt mining in the area. The not-so nice stuff that comes from these mines is sold cheaply to the DOTs that border the lakes. The result is that dealing with even a foot of snow overnight is never a big problem.

My daily driver is 22 years old. It's been in Florida (inland) and the Deep South for 21 of those 22 years. I was under it this weekend, and there isn't any rust. I could put the car on a lift, clean it off and touch up the paint and likely convince someone it had been fully restored. Meanwhile, a car from Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland or Erie might have likely have holes in the floorboards well before 22 years of service.

This is why I recommend considering Southwest Air when car shopping if you live in that region. Say you are in Chicago. SW Airlines has a direct flight to Birmingham. Fly down on Friday night and rent a car and a hotel. Spend Saturday test driving cars and pick out a good one. It's about 600 miles back to Chicago, which is should be an easy drive if you picked on a good car. That car can be 15 years old and not have a spot of rust.