These Are The Used Cars You Would Buy With $10,000
We regularly offer our readers our expert, often terrible, recommendations on what car they should buy, but last week we flipped the script. We asked you, the Jalopnik audience, what used car you would buy if you had a $10,000 budget. If you're at or near the decrepit old age of 29 like me, you might feel like the days of new cars costing $10,000 aren't far gone, but sadly they are. There hasn't been a new car on sale in the U.S. with a base MSRP of $10,000 since the Nissan Versa first came to the U.S. nearly 20 years ago. I recently found hundreds on brand new Mitsubishi Mirages listed online for around the $13,000-to-$15,000 mark online, but we're talkin' manufacturer suggested retail prices there.
$10,000 ain't what it used to be, but there are still plenty of used cars on the market around that price. The real challenge is considering how many of them are actually smart and desirable purchases, but luckily the Jalopnik audience had answers. I said I'd go for a 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood, the last real body-on-frame, V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive Cadillac, with a freakin' LT1 to boot. I want one so badly. But, these are your answers, and if you have better ideas, share them in the comments section.
Toyota Corolla
At my age, and as a retiree, I'll go with a Corolla. Cheap to own and durable, and able to do what I need: errands, doctor, occasional trip to the city to see my kids, drive to the trailhead, and carry my bikes on the roof. Basically an appliance on wheels. I've had lots of fun cars. Of my two current rides, a Corolla and a Golf Sportwagen 4Motion, both manual, the Golf is by far the more fun and practical ride. But just having spent $5400 to fix the flex coupling and driveshaft, it's not at all fun to own. I have tons of fun hiking and biking. I just want a car I can forget about and that's cheap to run.
Submitted by: Beechnut
Booooooooo what are you doing, using your brain or something? My head says Corolla but my heart says literally anything else. (Cut to me filing for bankruptcy.)
Lincoln Town Car
Jaguar XJ (x308 or x350)
I've been driving a 1998 Lincoln Town Car for 9 years and over 90k miles. No issues other than maintenance. I paid $2k. I'd have six.
With that said, I'm tempted by every late 90s or 00s Jaguar XJ or XK that I find on Facebook market place within 200 miles
Submitted by: Clark Wise
We had a multiple comments suggesting low-mileage Lincoln Town Cars, but no Crown Victorias or Grand Marquisesesses. Still, it's hard to fault a Panther, and the Town Car gives you the plushest Panther out there.
Chevrolet Bolt
Chevy Bolt if you can charge at home or work. They're by far the best bang for your buck among EVs and the used models are around $10k now. They're Honda-fit shaped and fit a ton of stuff in them. They're also incredibly durable. I beat the ever loving mother out of mine and it's never broken down on me
Submitted by: Travis James
Bolt is a great choice, another solid EV that got hit HARD by depreciation. Bad for first owners, great for whomever snags them up second-hand.
Lexus LS460
Easy, I'd find a $10k Lexus with the lowest mileage I can find. I just found a 2008 LS460 with 145k miles on cars-dot-com in great shape. This is a smooth V8 sedan with Leather and Wood all over the interior. Plus a reliability that will never leave you stranded. Or, if I'm feeling sporty, $10k will get you an IS250 with 186k miles. That's not unreasonable for a Lexus. Or a 2010 ES350 with 100k if you want a solid daily driver with years of life left. Or an old RX350, they're a crossover/SUV that are solid and last longer than their dollar value.
Submitted by: Papa Chris
No notes, can't go wrong with a naturally aspirated Lexus.
Toyota Avalon
The nicest third generation Toyota Avalon I could find.They are bulletproof and clean versions are still stuck at 10k and above where I live.
Submitted by: Stinky Stu
Did third-gen Avalons still have bench seats? I love that, but my god they're dull.
1985 Chevrolet Corvette
Scoured car gurus, found this '85 Corvette for under $10K. 31 thousand miles, this was definitely treated like a Ferrari by somebody who didn't drive it. But it's in great shape, parts are around, I guess it's easy to work on, and it's simple...maybe, I actually know nothing about Corvette care, but I would give this a shot!
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan
Did that price include the mullet, 6-pack of Coors Banquet, and denim shirt with cut-off sleeves? This is an unorthodox but great choice.
Mazda 5
I am actually shopping for a used car right now and I have a specific 2015 Mazda 5 Touring in my sights. The car is located about 400 miles away near Orlando, but it is an extremely well-kept car with less than 60K miles, and amazingly is a color other than black, white or some shade of grey or silver.
Asking price is $11500, which is high, but i have a feeling the owner would bite at $10K
I'm hoping to close the deal this weekend, pending a LemonSquad inspection.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Godspeed, Misfit! I always loved the Mazda 5, one of my college teammates had one and he shuttled us everywhere.
Chevrolet Tahoe
10 thousand budget I'd get a 2000-2006 tahoe in the best cleanest lowest mileage example I can find honestly you can't beat the 2nd gen tahoe for cheap reliable transportation that in a bind you can fix yourself in most cases
Submitted by: Adam
The GMT800 platform is always a good choice if you can find one that's not rotted out!
Toyota Camry (Begrudgingly)
Sigh.... Camry
I got a 10 year old Camry in 2014 with 120k miles. It was under $6k back then, which would be around $10k today.
I've had the following things go wrong with it.
Battery (2 times)
Rear Struts
Radiator and Radiator fan
Power Steering Hose
Front Brakes (3 times)
Rear Brakes (once)
Tires (3 sets)
in 11 years and 110k more miles. The headliner is up, there is just a tiny bit of wind noise from a leaking door seal, it gets the same gas mileage as it did 11 years ago (23 around town, 30 on the highway), it cruises well and other than a recent rip in the driver's seat caused by a back brace I am wearing, the interior looks pretty much brand new.
It was the best and most boring car decision I've ever made
PS, not actually the most boring. Somehow or another, this thing has a 5 speed. It's still vanilla as hell, but now it's got those little black flakes in it to make it a little more interesting..
Submitted by: hoser68
Sigh... I fear you're right.
Mazda Miata
Miata.
Naturally.
Submitted by: dolsh
LISTEN HERE DOLSH NOT EVERYONE CAN FIT BEHIND THE WHEEL OF A MIATA, SO CUT IT OUT WITH THE "NATURALLY" NONSENSE. That said, all you folks who can fit, this would be a great option if you can sacrifice the practicality.
Mazda 3
It's becoming increasingly difficult to find any good used vehicles under $10-12k. I did a lot of looking and ended up getting a 2013 Mazda 3 hatchback for $6700 at the end of January. Have put 2k miles on it so far. Mechanically sound and the body and interior is in great shape. I am beyond happy with this purchase especially for that price.
Submitted by: mj1
I haven't driven a Mazda 3 from that generation but Mazdas are always the more fun-to-drive alternative to the other brands in their class, so I think that'll be a great choice.
Manual Acura TSX
I would find the nicest 1st gen TSX with a 6 spd.
Submitted by: TheDuke
I was just looking at TLs the other day and yearning. Acura interiors of that era look so inviting.
An imported Suzuki Alto Works
I'd import a Suzuki Alto Works. It can be done for cheaper than ones already in the US sell for. It's my favorite kei car and on the shortlist for what I buy next.
Submitted by: A_Shrubbery
Having a $10k budget and choosing to use it on an imported car. You are a car enthusiast.
BMW i3
Bmw i3 (Rex if only car, BEV if 2nd/family car)
Submitted by: Z
I was waiting for someone to say this, used BMW i3s are quite cheap, and the i3 is such a cool car. And you raise a good point; they were sold with range extenders and as regular EVs, so it's dealer's choice.
Volkswagen Eos
I just answered this question – I bought a 2010 Eos with a 6 speed manual. Sunk $2.5k into it immediately for new intake manifold, down pipe, air box, MAF, tires, and Stage 1.5 tune. Absolutely LOVING it.
Submitted by: PurpleRobot
I admire your boldness. I am such a sucker for a pre-facelift Eos, but I've heard their trick roofs leak like sieves. I wish you and your questionable investment all the luck in the world, though!