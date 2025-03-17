These Are The Used Cars You Would Buy With $10,000

Sigh.... Camry

I got a 10 year old Camry in 2014 with 120k miles. It was under $6k back then, which would be around $10k today.

I've had the following things go wrong with it.

Battery (2 times)

Rear Struts

Radiator and Radiator fan

Power Steering Hose

Front Brakes (3 times)

Rear Brakes (once)

Tires (3 sets)

in 11 years and 110k more miles. The headliner is up, there is just a tiny bit of wind noise from a leaking door seal, it gets the same gas mileage as it did 11 years ago (23 around town, 30 on the highway), it cruises well and other than a recent rip in the driver's seat caused by a back brace I am wearing, the interior looks pretty much brand new.

It was the best and most boring car decision I've ever made

PS, not actually the most boring. Somehow or another, this thing has a 5 speed. It's still vanilla as hell, but now it's got those little black flakes in it to make it a little more interesting..