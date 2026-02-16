What State Would You Never Buy A Car From?

I've been doing a lot of online vehicle shopping recently, scouring 48 (sometimes even 49) of our 50 United States for deals. But, in my digital travels, I've noticed something: Some of these states seem like truly terrible places to purchase a used vehicle. Road salt, potholes, salt air, harsh sun, cars really care about the conditions in which they're kept — and the conditions from which they're kept safe.

So, today, I'm asking for the states you'd absolutely never buy a car from. Whether it's the rain of Washington, the sun of the Southwest, the floods of Florida, or the snow of New England, everywhere in the United States has some reasons you shouldn't buy a car there. That means that I'm expecting 50 unique answers to this question by day's end, and I want all the best reasoning — or ownership horror stories from times you didn't follow your own rules — that you have.