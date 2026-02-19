Other Countries Clearly Have More Fun Naming Car Products Than America

America gets a lot right in the automotive sector. When it comes to muscle cars, no one does it quite so well, and the same could be said about screwing together a decent full-size, be it a pickup truck or family-friendly SUV. However, when it comes to having fun with naming automotive products, for some reason Americans get too serious. Everything is Ultra-this, or Max-that. It's all very clinical and proper, which is odd when you consider some of the most iconic nameplates from the U.S. are actually quite fun. Think Road Runner and GTO Judge.

Fortunately, the rest of the world knows how to have a little fun when it comes to car products, and while it might seem a little silly and unnecessary, the importance of a quick snigger while at work can never be underestimated. Plus, if your brand name really is funny, a well-considered marketing campaign may soon see it become a household name, so perhaps silly names aren't that silly after all.

To demonstrate the case, here are a handful of the more humorously titled car products we could find from across the globe. Be sure to spread the joy and shout out any we've missed in the comments.