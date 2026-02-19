Other Countries Clearly Have More Fun Naming Car Products Than America
America gets a lot right in the automotive sector. When it comes to muscle cars, no one does it quite so well, and the same could be said about screwing together a decent full-size, be it a pickup truck or family-friendly SUV. However, when it comes to having fun with naming automotive products, for some reason Americans get too serious. Everything is Ultra-this, or Max-that. It's all very clinical and proper, which is odd when you consider some of the most iconic nameplates from the U.S. are actually quite fun. Think Road Runner and GTO Judge.
Fortunately, the rest of the world knows how to have a little fun when it comes to car products, and while it might seem a little silly and unnecessary, the importance of a quick snigger while at work can never be underestimated. Plus, if your brand name really is funny, a well-considered marketing campaign may soon see it become a household name, so perhaps silly names aren't that silly after all.
To demonstrate the case, here are a handful of the more humorously titled car products we could find from across the globe. Be sure to spread the joy and shout out any we've missed in the comments.
Nulon Start Ya Bastard Instant Engine Starter
This is one of the most iconic names for any sort of car product, and it could only hail from Australia. In fact, a high proportion of car products with fun or crude names come from the Land Down Under; the folk there clearly have a knack for it.
Anyway, it's called Start Ya Bastard, and it's an engine starting fluid from Nulon, an Australian oil manufacturer. In the product description, Nulon says that in deciding upon a name, it simply went with "the three words most commonly used" by anyone suffering from a tricky-to-start engine.
Nulon says one spray is all you need, that it's compatible with gas and diesel engines, and that it's completely safe for the engine, as you'd hope. It's not a permanent fix, in the sense that while it will start your car, it won't fix the underlying issue if there is one. But it's definitely useful to have a can in case the moment arises — and if nothing else, it should raise a smile when you see it on the shelf.
The product-naming department at Bowden's Own all deserve raises
No product names are quite so in-your-face and crude as those you'll find in the Bowden's Own's detailing department. Some of the best car cleaning hacks include the smart use of brushes, and the Australian brand has us covered with an aptly named brush — The Chubby. The company dubs it "a very pleasurable nine-inch tool."
A brush is only as good as the spray you're using it with, though, so don't forget to add some Down & Dirty into your basket when shopping at Bowden's Own. The product is for tire and undercarriage cleaning, so the name's quite fitting.
The fun doesn't stop there, either. Once you're done scrubbing and washing, you'll need a good towel to dry the car off. Now, not all microfiber towels are created equal, and certainly none are quite so brilliantly named as the Twisted Mother Sucker from Bowden's Own. To demonstrate the superiority of its towel, the firm states "because nothing sucks like our mother," which drives home the confidence Bowden's has in the capabilities of its largest drying towel.
Other notable entries from the Aussie firm include Happy Ending finishing foam, Mega Snow Job snow foam, and The Foursome detailing brush set. Clearly, nobody knows how to appreciate a cheap laugh like the Aussies.
British detailing products also bring the smiles
Okay, these aren't quite so in-your-face and obvious as their Australian counterparts, but they are nonetheless fun, and certainly more memorable than the typically clinical product names you'll find elsewhere. Kicking things off from Great Britain we have The Rag Company UK's Dry Me A River. Someone from the marketing department had clearly been going through a tricky breakup when this towel was launched, and had Justin Timberlake blasting on repeat.
Keeping things on the lyrical side, Bouncer's — a smaller detailing brand from the U.K. — brings us Vanilla Ice. Perhaps the perfect finish for your Mustang 5.0, the wax is aptly named due to a tasteful vanilla scent. Let's kick it.
Rounding things up, AutoFinesse brings us the ObliTARate Tar & Glue Remover, and yes, its maker does capitalize the "TAR" aspect of the product name, just to be doubly sure the joke doesn't go over customers' heads. Don't worry, AutoFinesse, we noticed.
A special mention for CRC Knock'er Loose
Let's finish on a high note and give a shout-out to a chuckleworthy product name that does actually hail from America — Knock'er Loose. It's a penetrating solvent from CRC Industries, a firm that has been making the rounds since 1958, when it was founded in a humble Pennsylvania garage. The world's your oyster when it comes to penetrating solvents, but we'd be tempted to pick Knock'er Loose to remove those stuck bolts over any and all competitors, just because the can will bring a smile to our face every time we pass it, in a way that Kroil or PB B'laster never could.
Not that the name really needs any explaining, but here we go anyway: Penetrating solvents like these are designed to free up and loosen stuck/seized nuts, bolts, locks, lugs, hinges ... you name it. Naming your product Knock'er Loose immediately inspires confidence. It simply sounds like it'll get the job done with ease, so it's not just fun, it makes sense, too.