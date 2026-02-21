Ford F-150 Raptor R Vs. Ram TRX: Which Quick Truck Did The Depreciation Speedrun Faster?

The term "supertruck" has been thrown around for years, with early examples arguably including the SVT F-150 Lightning from the late 1990s and the Chevrolet 454 SS, one of Chevy's forgotten pickups from earlier that decade. The debut of the 702-horsepower 2021 Ram TRX resurrected the market for high-powered pickups. Ford followed suit in 2023 with the F-150 Raptor R, creating a horsepower war with an upgrade from the regular F-150 Raptor (700 hp versus 450 hp).

Shopping for second-hand editions of either truck could lead to another contest: depreciation rates. Greater declines in value can lead to better bargains on used trucks. For the Raptor R (2023), that works out to an 18.3% depreciation rate, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Per KBB's estimates, the 2023 TRX sees a slightly steeper drop at 20.7%.

However, projections only go so far when compared to real-world pricing. That's not an issue with the discontinued TRX; there are many on the used car market. However, depreciation gets flipped on its head with the Raptor R due to the limited pre-owned supply (spoiler alert: used 2023 Raptor Rs still mostly have six-figure price tags). We looked at how KBB's depreciation estimates compared to market pricing on Cars.com.