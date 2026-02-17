NASA Finds Building Blocks Of Life On Frozen Asteroid

Scientists have found evidence that amino acids, the chemical building blocks of life (specifically proteins), formed on the asteroid Bennu when it was so far from the Sun as to be frozen. This directly contradicts the previous belief that amino acids required liquid water to form, through a process called Strecker synthesis. In other words, some of the essential ingredients for life are able to form in radically different environments than, say, the planet Earth. That in turn means that there are far more places where life could conceivably form than previously believed.

The scientists studied samples from Bennu retrieved by NASA's OSIRIS-REx, publishing their findings last week. They found 14 of the 20 amino acids that exist in life on Earth (alongside a further 19 that life doesn't care about), per Space.com. Could life down here have come from out there? That's actually an older question than you might think, as scientists have found amino acids on fallen meteorites for decades. What makes Bennu special is that some of its amino acids formed when it was traveling beyond the so-called "snow line," past which there isn't enough heat and radiation from the Sun to keep water liquid.

The consequence is that the universe might have far more amino acids lying around than we realized, which gives life itself far more chances to begin. Who needs water? After all, if sci-fi movies have taught us anything, it's that the most frozen planets have the scariest beasties. That's a significant enough discovery on its own, but then scientists discovered that Bennu's amino acids held a secret even more surprising.