These Are The Most Expensive Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Sold

For more than a century, Harley-Davidson motorcycles have broken speed records, graced blockbusters, served the U.S Army in the Second World War, and have even been ridden by Elvis Presley himself. In shorter words, Harleys are symbols of American engineering. As a result, some samples have commanded truly mind-blowing prices at prestigious auctions such as Mecum – the world's largest annual motorcycle auction held in Las Vegas — and Bonhams.

Ordinarily, motorcycles cost far less than cars – the average bike costs roughly half the price of the average automobile, making four-figure and low five-figure price tags a normalcy. When it does venture into high-end five- and six-figure territory, it starts to get really intense.

For historically significant, rare, or iconic Harleys, these are hardly surprising valuations. One can almost say they are inevitable. Don't expect to see them on the road or tracks, though. Who would splash $1.9 million on a diamond-clothed Harley and willingly subject its tires to such pangs? That said, here are the most expensive Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever sold.