Harley-Davidson CVO Explained: What It Stands For And Why It Matters
Iconic American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson began its Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) in 1999. CVO Harley-Davidson bikes are a selection of standard HD models with factory-custom mods, including upgraded powertrains, bespoke paint, and limited-edition accessories, most of which are exclusive to CVO Harleys. What's unique about CVO Harleys is exclusivity. Each year, Harley-Davidson selects a small number of bikes from its existing lineup to transform into CVO models, making each the pinnacle of style and engineering.
Bike enthusiasts are no different from car guys in their desire to add custom touches to their respective rides. Porsche has the Sonderwunsch program and Exclusive Manufaktur division, enabling fans to customize their sports cars. Meanwhile, Lamborghini and Aston Martin have the Ad Personam and Q divisions, respectively, to allow clients to personalize their vehicles with unique paint schemes, interior materials, and one-off features.
The Harley-Davidson CVO program is similar in that it provides its hardcore clients with upgraded bikes that exude individuality, offer more power, and have innovative accessories, most of which you won't find in a standard Harley-Davidson bike. The manufacturer is currently in dire financial straits, but there's no stopping its CVO models from being one of the most desirable in the business. For instance, the Harley CVO Road Glide RR is limited to 131 units and starts at around $110,000, making it an irresistible race-inspired bike that costs as much as a premium SUV.
2025 CVO Harley-Davidson lineup
Harley-Davidson has selected three motorcycles from its Grand American Touring segment to comprise the CVO lineup for the 2025 model year. It includes the CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide ST, and the CVO Street Glide. A stock Road Glide is available in many colors and has a 107-horsepower Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. Upgrading it to carry the CVO badge includes a more potent 115-horsepower Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 V-twin engine and a more sinister Raven Fade, Poison Berry, or Blue Streak paint options.
The changes include a Sharknose fixed fairing, custom paint & graphics, lightweight cast wheels, Brembo brakes, LED lighting, a 12.28-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, asymmetric rear shocks, Show inverted front forks, and a Stage II Rockford Fosgate HD stereo with speakers integrated into the fairing and saddlebag lids.
On the other hand, the CVO Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST features a 126-horsepower Milwaukee-Eight 121 high-output V-twin engine, which also produces 142 lb-ft of torque. The CVO Road Glide ST is available in Mercury Silver, Rally Red, and Hot Lap paint schemes. The standard kits include dual outboard Showa remote-reservoir rear shock absorbers, fully-adjustable Showa inverted forks, cast wheels, and a carbon fiber front fender.
Finally, Harley-Davidson refers to the CVO Street Glide as a "loaded Batwing bagger," gaining a 115-horsepower Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 V-twin engine, which is a modest upgrade from a stock Street Glide's 107-horsepower 117 V-twin motor. The CVO Street Glide is available in menacing paint options, including Poison Berry or Raven Fade with scorched chrome accents, or Blue Streak with shiny chrome. It also features a 12.28-inch touchscreen and a Rockford Fosgate HD stereo.