Harley-Davidson CVO Explained: What It Stands For And Why It Matters

Iconic American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson began its Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) in 1999. CVO Harley-Davidson bikes are a selection of standard HD models with factory-custom mods, including upgraded powertrains, bespoke paint, and limited-edition accessories, most of which are exclusive to CVO Harleys. What's unique about CVO Harleys is exclusivity. Each year, Harley-Davidson selects a small number of bikes from its existing lineup to transform into CVO models, making each the pinnacle of style and engineering.

Bike enthusiasts are no different from car guys in their desire to add custom touches to their respective rides. Porsche has the Sonderwunsch program and Exclusive Manufaktur division, enabling fans to customize their sports cars. Meanwhile, Lamborghini and Aston Martin have the Ad Personam and Q divisions, respectively, to allow clients to personalize their vehicles with unique paint schemes, interior materials, and one-off features.

The Harley-Davidson CVO program is similar in that it provides its hardcore clients with upgraded bikes that exude individuality, offer more power, and have innovative accessories, most of which you won't find in a standard Harley-Davidson bike. The manufacturer is currently in dire financial straits, but there's no stopping its CVO models from being one of the most desirable in the business. For instance, the Harley CVO Road Glide RR is limited to 131 units and starts at around $110,000, making it an irresistible race-inspired bike that costs as much as a premium SUV.