Why Aluminum Heads Are More Likely To Warp Than Cast Iron

Even if you're not entirely sure what a cylinder head is, or what your car's heads are made of, you can probably guess that when your mechanic combines the words "head" and "failure" in the diagnosis, it's not so good. "Warped" and "head" also don't pair well. The time and precision labor necessary to remove and reinstall heads can be costly — even if the problem is just a gasket that costs under $100. Undetected, cracked or warped heads mean expensive repairs are closer than they appear.

Cylinder heads shape how an engine delivers power. They bolt to the engine block, forming a seal and allowing the engine to breathe through intake and exhaust ports. They also house the valves and springs, enabling them to actuate, while fuel and air mix to make the pistons fire in the combustion chambers at ignition. Finally, heads also separate and channel coolant to keep temperatures in the correct operating range.

Aluminum and cast iron are commonly used to fabricate cylinder heads, which are subject to all that chemical contact and intense thermal expansion and contraction. Each material handles these conditions differently. Aluminum is lighter and dissipates heat faster than cast iron but also expands twice as much when heated. Cast iron isn't as soft as aluminum but can be more durable, despite being more brittle at lower temperatures. All of this contributes to aluminum heads being more likely to warp than cast iron.