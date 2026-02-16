Ducati's Limited Edition Formula 73 Is A Gorgeous Throwback To A Rowdier Time

Ducati is in the mood for a taste of nostalgia, and why shouldn't they, it is their 100th year in business, after all. A new throwback motorcycle, then, combining a modern slant to the familiar Cafe Racer vintage aesthetic, is on order. The new Formula 73 is a modern interpretation of Ducati's 750 Imola Desmo, the bike Paul Smart took to victory laurels at the famed 1972 200 Miles of Imola race. This was an instrumental victory in the history of Ducati, as it kicked off decades of production-derived motorcycle racing for the brand.

Ducati built the Formula 73 more as a vibe check than anything else. This limited production machine will be limited to just 873 units worldwide, and no doubt will become just as much a collector piece as the similarly-inspired 2006 Ducati PaulSmart 1000LE has become over the last twenty years. The Ducati brand says the Formula 73 has "timeless charm," "unmistakable style," and "strong personality." Usually that's marketing mumbo jumbo, but the Italians get to make those claims without irk.

Keen eyed riders will instantly peg this machine as having been based on the Ducati Scrambler line of bikes, with a recognizable steel trellis frame and 73-horsepower 803cc Desmodue L-twin engine. Conceptually, there is a lot here that already exists on the Scrambler Full Throttle model, but with lower track-focused suspension, a unique headlight fairing, clip-on bars, bar-end mirrors, and a few high-price Rizoma bits thrown in for good measure. The Formula 73 gets wire spoke wheels and sticky Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, as well. Some of the Full Throttle's trim is carried over, as is its standard Termignnioni exhaust.