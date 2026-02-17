Why Are Automatic Transmissions Called Slushboxes?

Not quite solid, not quite liquid, slush is — generally speaking — a mixture of partially-melted snow and water that can make winter driving tricky and messy. So what does it have to do with an automatic transmission? Well, some folks used to think that driving with an automatic had the same kind of loose, imprecise feel as you'd get trying to travel on winter slush. And the reason for this may come as a surprise. In most automatic transmissions with torque converters, which happens to be the typical setup today, there is no solid physical connection between the engine and the transmission. Torque converters rely on a fluid coupling, and the "slushiness" is a combination of just having the fluid in the converter and a reference to the driving feel it can produce.

In other words, it's really the presence of the torque converter that makes the difference. Technically, cars with dual-clutch automatic transmissions and eCVTs with planetary gear sets don't feature torque converters and may not qualify as so-called "slushboxes." Remember, though, that an eCVT is different from a CVT of the traditional belt-and-pulley variety, and the latter do often have torque converters — which likely contributes to their reputation for poor driving dynamics. Just keep in mind that such a reputation may not be deserved, as some experts might say your CVT hate is way overblown.