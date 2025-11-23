Why BMW Switched To Traditional Automatics From DCTs

Over the last few years, traditional automatic transmissions seem to have come back into vogue. One of the newer types, the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), has fallen by the wayside. This shift became even more pronounced when BMW announced that it would move away from DCTs and adopt slushboxes across all its vehicles.

BMW used the DCT in several of its M performance cars, including the M3, M4, M5, and M6, as well as in a few non-M cars like the E92 335iS and the baby BMW 135i. But as Top Gear reported, Dirk Hacker, the Head of Development for BMW's M division, said in 2023 that the German manufacturer would be phasing out both DCTs and manual gearboxes from future M models. The decision to return to traditional automatics was driven by the comfort they offer, according to Hacker, as well as the higher price of DCTs, which are generally more expensive than other types of automatic transmissions. He also cited the convenience of traditional automatics as another reason to move away from DCTs, noting that customers had reported difficulties with low-speed control and parking.

BMW claims that the ZF 8HP traditional automatic transmission used in most of its cars offers better fuel efficiency than DCTs and can be fitted to both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles, whereas the DCT was designed primarily for rear-wheel-drive. The company also contends that the ZF 8HP matches its DCTs in performance parameters. In fact, BMW has such confidence in the traditional automatic that it has even equipped its race cars with it.