Every Car Powered By Ford's 428 Cobra Jet Engine

The Ford Total Performance era has achieved mythic status in the annals of racing and street automotive culture. From the small-block V8s that shaped the muscle car era to the Le-Mans-winning 427 cubic-inch big-block V8, Ford dominated automotive headlines back in the 1960s. And somewhere in that mix of successful engines was the oft-forgotten 428 cubic-inch motor. It was packed with torque, but among the differences between the two engines, it wasn't as powerful as the 427. As such, it was used in Ford's luxury offerings, like the Thunderbird and Galaxy 500.

But that all changed in 1968. Pressed by GM's and Chrysler's onslaught of big, powerful big-block V8s, Bob Tasca, the owner of a Ford dealership in Rhode Island, started meddling with the 428 to increase its power output. Ford liked the idea and quickly transformed it into a reality. Called the 428 Cobra Jet, the improved engine utilized a Police Interceptor block and the cylinder head from the 427 alongside a performance camshaft. To feed the beast, Ford chose a Holley 735 CFM four-barrel carburetor.

The result: 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Well, that was at least according to the official figures; many experts claim the output was closer to 400 horsepower. But Ford's masterstroke decision was to use the 428 Cobra Jet freely across its lineup, giving us so many tire-shredding legends.