Every Car Powered By Ford's 428 Cobra Jet Engine
The Ford Total Performance era has achieved mythic status in the annals of racing and street automotive culture. From the small-block V8s that shaped the muscle car era to the Le-Mans-winning 427 cubic-inch big-block V8, Ford dominated automotive headlines back in the 1960s. And somewhere in that mix of successful engines was the oft-forgotten 428 cubic-inch motor. It was packed with torque, but among the differences between the two engines, it wasn't as powerful as the 427. As such, it was used in Ford's luxury offerings, like the Thunderbird and Galaxy 500.
But that all changed in 1968. Pressed by GM's and Chrysler's onslaught of big, powerful big-block V8s, Bob Tasca, the owner of a Ford dealership in Rhode Island, started meddling with the 428 to increase its power output. Ford liked the idea and quickly transformed it into a reality. Called the 428 Cobra Jet, the improved engine utilized a Police Interceptor block and the cylinder head from the 427 alongside a performance camshaft. To feed the beast, Ford chose a Holley 735 CFM four-barrel carburetor.
The result: 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Well, that was at least according to the official figures; many experts claim the output was closer to 400 horsepower. But Ford's masterstroke decision was to use the 428 Cobra Jet freely across its lineup, giving us so many tire-shredding legends.
Ford Mustang GT/135 Series/Mach 1 (1968-1970)
In an unsurprising move, Ford first implemented the 428 Cobra Jet in the 1968 ½ Mustang. The big-block V8 was optional in the GT and Mach 1 trims and standard in the highly-limited 135 Series. The entry-level model was the Mustang GT Fastback. It was mostly a sleeper, featuring a similar design to other Mustang GT trims. Still, Ram Air models had a sizeable fiberglass hood scoop suggesting the presence of an air-hungry 428 Cobra Jet. Buyers could opt between a four-speed manual and a three-speed C6 automatic. However, only the manual came with staggered rear shocks. As an upgrade on all models, Ford offered the Competition Handling Package. It came with stiffer springs, quicker steering, and an upgraded sway bar.
Things changed dramatically with the introduction of the 1969 Mustang Mach 1. The 428 Cobra Jet was again optional on the performance model, though the handling-oriented suspension came as standard. This time, Ford offered the optional "Drag Pack" with a shorter final ratio to improve acceleration. The result is a quarter-mile time in just about 13 seconds with the manual transmission. Ford sold around 73,000 Mach 1s in 1969.
Topping it all off is the 135 Series, which was the first to receive the 420 Cobra Jet as a 50-unit NHRA homologation special. Each model was painted in Wimbledon White and came with a four-speed manual as standard. Interestingly, 20 of those units came with no sound deadening or seam sealers in an effort to reduce weight.
Ford Fairlane 428 Cobra Jet (1969)
The highly-limited Fairlane with the 428 Cobra Jet engine was a "blink and you'll miss it" type of car — and not because of its speed. Ford produced just 22 units of this entry-level sleeper, making it by far the rarest car on this list. This wasn't even part of any special trim; it was nothing more than a plain Fairlane that happened to hide a big-block V8 beast under the hood. It only came with an automatic, but you could convert it to a manual to improve performance and engagement.
Regardless, the Fairlane 428 Cobra Jet is probably at its best with the automatic. The model was a large car with a much longer wheelbase than the Mustang (116 inches vs 108 inches), making it suited to a more laid-back driving style. Still, with 335 horsepower on tap, this iteration of the Cobra Jet was more than capable in a straight line. It also served as a suitable replacement for the 427 engine, which was available in the previous-generation model. Sure, it wasn't as powerful, but the 428 was cheaper and easier to maintain.
As for body styles, Ford offered the Fairlane Cobra Jet in "Formal Roof" hardtop and "SportsRoof" fastback configurations. Buyers interested in sedans and wagons could instead opt for the 390 cubic-inch V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, which produced only 10 horsepower less than its big-block sibling. However, it also produced just 325 pound-feet of torque.
Ford Torino GT (1968-1969)
Although it was built over the same underpinnings as the Ford Fairlane, the Torino is different enough to deserve its own entry on this list. This version was more of an upscale model with a more striking design, like smoother sides and a full-width recessed grille. Buyers were also offered many more interior trimming options. As for engines, there was a choice between a 250 cubic-inch inline-six, 302 and 351 cubic-inch V8s, the 390 cubic-inch V8 with the four-barrel carburetor, and the 428 Cobra Jet. The big-block engine was exclusively available in the GT trim.
Unlike the Fairlane, the Torino was also available with the Toploader four-speed manual transmission, which was offered alongside the C6 automatic. A Ram Air package was also available as an option, offering a shorter 3.50:1 rear differential. Still, according to Ford, the Ram Air model retained the same power and torque figures.
However, there was an upgrade that pushed the Torino up the performance ladder: the Drag Pack, featuring the 428 Super Cobra jet engine. This drag-oriented tuning came with an oil cooler, upgraded cast pistons, and a nodular-controlled cast-iron crankshaft. Ford still advertised the same power and torque figures for this version, which isn't all that surprising, since the upgrades were mostly aimed at improving durability during prolonged high-performance driving.
Ford Cobra (1969)
Yup, Ford thought it was smart to sell the same vehicle under three different names in the 1960s. The Cobra was a high-performance trim for the Fairlane and Torino, but it only carried the Cobra moniker on the body. It also had nothing to do with the legendary AC Cobra roadster, which is a completely different vehicle. According to Curbside Classics, Ford had to use the Cobra name periodically to keep the trademark, as otherwise, the U.S. Patent and Trademark office could've canceled it.
Naming aside, the Cobra is one of the most interesting cars with the 428 Cobra Jet engine. Yes, it was larger and heavier than the Mustang, but it was a bare-bones model intended to compete with the Plymouth Road Runner. The Cobra's engine produced the same power as the 383 cubic-inch (6.3-liter) Mopar V8 in Plymouth's muscle car, though its higher torque figure of 20 pound-feet gave it an advantage. Ford also equipped the Cobra with a competition suspension and four-speed manual as standard, making it more of an enthusiast option than the Torino GT. As a result, the Cobra sprinted to 60 in around six seconds and made the quarter mile in 14.5 seconds.
The Cobra was available with the hardtop and SportsRoof fastback body styles. Ram Air models came with the customary hood scoop, though buyers could improve the looks of regular Cobras with a non-functional hood for cosmetic purposes. The Cobra also came with a blacked-out grille and hood lock pins.
Ford Mustang Shelby Cobra GT500KR (1968)
Shelby imagined its take on the Mustang with the Cobra Jet V8 engine as the king of the road. However, that moniker was also a jab aimed directly Chevrolet. Rumors during that time claimed that Chevy was preparing a model named "King of the Road," and with that in mind, Carroll Shelby quickly trademarked the name for his flagship.
But with the big-block V8 already available in the regular Mustang, what made the Shelby Cobra GT500KR so special? To begin with, it looked way more sinister. The more aggressive front end was longer and featured two distinctive hood scoops, air-extraction vents, fog lamps in the blacked-out grille, and hood pins. The hood and nose panels were also made from fiberglass to reduce weight. Meanwhile, at the rear, Shelby American enhanced the looks with a ducktail spoiler.
The interior of the Cobra GT500KR also received a more luxurious makeover, with wood veneer covering most of the dash. Still, like every Shelby American product, the focus was on improving driving feel. The 428 Cobra Jet engine was already capable of bringing the car to 60 in 5.4 seconds and to the quarter mile in 13.8 seconds, so Shelby kept it stock. However, the Cobra GT500KR received stiffer springs, performance dampers, and a limited-slip differential to improve handling. The wider Goodyear Polyglas tires also improved grip, bringing the Mustang closer to sports cars in terms of handling. Buyers could still opt between a four-speed manual and three-speed automatic, as well as a fastback or convertible body style.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (1969-1970)
For the 1969 model year, Shelby's take on the Mustang lost its "King of the Road" moniker. HowStuffWorks has an excellent story on why it happened. In short, production moved to Ford's plant in Michigan, with the Blue Oval calling most of the shots. Meanwhile, Carroll was at the exit door, tired of having to push decisions through accountants and lawyers. Even so, he agreed to lend his name to another Mustang, this time called the GT500.
But this wasn't just a simple name change. The GT500 had a brand-new front end with three triangular hood scoops, and it was four inches longer. The 428 Cobra Jet engine still produced the same 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Still, if it was up to Carroll Shelby, the CJ would've received fuel injection and supercharging for a dramatically higher output.
Despite all of this, the GT500 wasn't as quick as the GT500KR. The longer body added over 400 pounds of weight to the car, which hurt acceleration. 0-60 took more than six seconds, and the quarter-mile time was up to 14. But the model was designed more as a luxury grand tourer than an enthusiast car, boasting high back seats and standard air conditioning alongside a tilting wheel. Its production halted in 1969, but 380 units remained unsold, so — under FBI supervision — Ford replaced the identification numbers to all these units before selling them as 1970 cars.
Mercury Cougar GT-E/XR7-G/Eliminator (1968-1970)
Although it wasn't the first, the Mustang is largely credited for defining the pony car segment. But it was always too rough to be the gentleman's choice. Thus, the Mercury Cougar provided a more premium alternative aimed at the discerned buyer. Mercury's pony car had a longer wheelbase, a more upmarket interior, and a smoother ride. And with the right engine, it's one of the ultimate sleepers of its era. In 1968, the Cougar GT-E came with the legendary 427, the 428 Cobra Jet engine arrived soon after. This trim also featured the iconic shaver grille with hidden headlights, quad chrome exhaust tips, and a standard Super Competition Handling Package.
With only 37 units produced, the 1968 Cougar GT-E is exceptionally rare. Still, it's not as rare as Cougar XR7-G with the 428 Cobra Jet, of which only 14 units were made. The "G" in this model's name was taken from Dan Gurney, the innovative racing driver and engineer.
Still, the award for the best name goes to the Cougar Eliminator. Introduced in 1969, this model pivoted away from luxury and entered brawler territory, coming standard with an upgraded suspension for better handling. The 428 Cobra Jet was optional alongside the 351 Windsor, 390, and 302 Boss. Other options included a Traction-Lok limited-slip differential and a package with bucket seats and exterior spoilers.
Mercury Comet Cobra Jet (1968)
The upmarket version of the Ford Fairlane and Torino, the Comet, entered its fourth generation in 1968. Naturally, it featured the same 250 cubic-inch inline-six engine alongside the usual 289, 302, and 351 V8 options. Still, shortly before it was replaced by the Montego and Cyclone, Mercury gave the Comet a final flight with the 428 Cobra Jet engine. Available only in the Sports Coupe body style and with the Merc-O-Matic three-speed automatic, it was another fast grand tourer rather than an enthusiast sports car. Still, with a 0-60 sprint of 6.9 seconds and a quarter mile time of 14.7 seconds, it was reasonably quick for its era.
Unlike most Cobra Jet cars, the Comet had a plain-looking exterior. There were no racing stripes anywhere, with only the hood scoop revealing the beast under the hood. As such, it's the sleeper of sleepers, though it's also one that's incredibly hard to find today, with no information on production numbers available. (Fortunately, we prepared a list of some modern affordable sleepers that you should definitely consider.)
Mercury Cyclone GT/CJ (1968-1970)
Mercury's models were also not immune to Ford's confusing naming conventions. The brand's mid-size offerings were sold under three different nameplates: Comet, Cyclone, and Montego. They are fine as far as names go, though they aren't better than the names you have given your cars. Anyway, the Comet was only available as a two-door hardtop coupe. Meanwhile, the Montego nameplate was slapped onto a sedan, station wagon, and convertible, while the Cyclone was the only model available as a fastback. However, both the Cyclone and Montego also offered two-door hardtop coupe versions.
With that said, the Cyclone was more expensive than the Comet — and it was positioned as a performance model. The entry-level GT trim came standard with the 302 cubic-inch V8 that produced 210 horsepower. The optional big-block 390 cubic-inch V8 offered significantly more oomph with up to 325 horsepower. Mercury even offered the 427, though it quickly canceled that engine in favor of the 428 Cobra Jet. Equipped with a 4.11:1 rear axle, the Cyclone GT was a ferocious straight-line muscle car that could cover the quarter mile in less than 14 seconds.
In 1969, Mercury launched the Cyclone CJ. Now only available in the more aerodynamic fastback form and exclusively with the 428 Cobra Jet engine, the Cyclone CJ proved to be an excellent basis for NASCAR racing. The high-performance model also came standard with a close-ratio four-speed manual and upgraded suspension, so it was a capable canyon carver, too.