Costco's Cheapest E-Bike Looks Tempting, But The Reviews May Make You Reconsider

We don't know if you've priced e-bikes lately, but Costco is currently offering the Jetson Bolt Pro Max for $399.99. Even for a small bike, that isn't a bad price. But is this e-bike a good deal or is it a case of getting what you pay for?

We looked at the reviews from buyers who actually bought the bike, not just from Costco, but also from Jetson's website, as well as BestBuy, Amazon, and Temu. The reviews were largely positive — many were downright effusive. They often tout how easy it is to put the bike together and how fun it is to ride. There were some, though, that may give you pause. Some customers received the occasional lemon, reporting that parts — including important components like brakes — simply fall off while riding down the road. Something like that could present a serious safety hazard. At least Costco has a return policy.

So, what are the details about this affordable e-bike? It's got a 350-watt motor that will take you all the way up to a blistering 15.5 mph. It boasts a range of 15 miles when using the motor only, and up to 25 miles with pedal assist. The bike itself weighs just over 49 pounds. It folds up and is compact, making it easy to store. A lot of reviewers bought it for their kids. If you're looking for one for your child read our children's e-bike guide for parents, first.