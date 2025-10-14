Connecticut Says It's Now Illegal To Ride An E-Bike Without A Helmet But Not A Motorcycle

My home state of Connecticut has a shiny new law: All e-bike riders, regardless of their age, are now required to wear helmets. I'm a big fan of helmets; I recommend them for all two-wheel riders, and that includes riders of e-bikes. I even wrote a guide to buying your first motorcycle helmet. But Connecticut, in passing this e-bike law, has made its greater legal structure very, very stupid. See, e-bikes now require helmets, but motorcycles in the Nutmeg State still don't — so long as the rider is over the age of 21.

The new Connecticut law around e-bikes (which are also too expensive) applies to all riders, with no regard for age. Yet the state's motorcycle helmet laws — the laws that apply at highway speeds unreachable by e-bikes — only apply up to the age of 21. That age limit, too, was newly raised this month. It's not like this is an ancient Connecticut law, grandfathered in from before our modern understanding of head injuries. This is a modern Connecticut law, allowing any motorcyclist of drinking age to cruise around with their hair in the breeze.