Parents Are Accidentally Buying Their Kids Electric Motorcycles Instead Of E-Bikes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kids riding bicycles is a time-honored tradition, and modern e-bikes mean they don't have to pedal as hard to get around as I did. However, outdated laws and shady business practices have made it all too easy for parents to put their kids on much faster electric motorcycles by accident, with no rider training or adequate safety equipment. This has led to injuries and deaths, as well as a call for stronger laws that clearly define the difference between electric bicycles and motorcycles.
The difference between traditional bicycles and motorcycles is clear-cut. Bicycles don't have engines, and motorcycles do. A moped can be pedaled like a bicycle, but has an engine smaller than 50 cc displacement producing less than two horsepower, and a top speed below 30 mph, according to NHTSA. These definitions don't work when it comes to e-bikes. Electric bicycles and motorcycles both use electric motors of various sizes and power levels. The term "e-bike" doesn't have a legal definition, according to the bicycle advocacy group PeopleForBikes, making it difficult to find an electric bicycle suitable for children. A Google search could just as easily bring up an appropriate choice, such as the Schwinn Tornado, which has a 250-watt motor and a top speed of 17.5 mph, or an unsafe choice like the Solar E-Clipse 2.0, with a 10-kilowatt motor and a top speed of over 60 mph. Both have pedals, so they're both e-bikes, right?
Defining the electric bicycle
According to PeopleForBikes, motorcycles, regardless of power source, are required to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. They also require a motorcycle license or endorsement and must be registered, as well as insured in most states. Bicycles, however, are governed by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, which makes sense for a purely pedal-powered consumer product. However, some manufacturers are slapping pedals on bikes that are as fast and powerful as motorcycles, and avoiding government oversight under this loophole. Other so-called e-bikes, like the Himiway C1 Kids eBike, have foot pegs and no way to pedal it, automatically classifying it as a motorcycle. This exposes riders to potential legal issues, including not having a motorcycle registration, insurance, or license endorsement. There are countless videos like this one of police stopping people who believe they're riding an electric bicycle legally, but are not.
PeopleForBikes has proposed a classification system to define specific types of electric bicycles and how they differ from what should be classified as motorcycles:
1) A "class 1 electric bicycle" is a bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.
2) A "class 2 electric bicycle" is a bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle, and that is not capable of providing assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.
3) A "class 3 electric bicycle" is a bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 28 miles per hour, and is equipped with a speedometer.
For all classes, the maximum power output is 750 watts (1 h.p.), and manufacturers and distributors of electric bicycles would be required to apply a class identification label to each electric bicycle.
Anything falling outside of these classifications is not an electric bicycle, but an electric motorcycle. The Schwinn Tornado easily falls into Class 2 with its lower power and performance limits. The Solar E-Clipse 2.0 far exceeds these limits, making it a motorcycle despite its bicycle-like pedals.
So far, 41 states have adopted these electric bicycle classes into state law. The exceptions are Alaska, Hawaii, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Oregon, and South Carolina. Each state has its own unique laws regarding age restrictions, where various classes of bikes can be ridden, mandatory helmet use, etc., but PeopleForBikes maintains a spreadsheet that spells out each state's nuances.
Finding the right electric bicycle for your child
These three classes, with increasing speeds and capabilities, spell out a natural progression. The youngest riders might be best suited for Class 1, which is unable to accelerate without pedaling and won't provide a boost above 20 mph. Tweens and young teens may enjoy Class 2, which can motivate on its own like a motorcycle, but without enough power or speed (20 mph limit) to get into too much trouble. Experienced riders can push a Class 3 bike up to 28 mph before the boost is cut off, but be sure to check your local laws regarding age limits and restrictions on Class 3 usage. Even in states that haven't explicitly adopted these standards, chances are your kids won't get into trouble for riding a motorcycle instead of a bicycle if you stick to bikes with these limited capabilities.
Most manufacturers or retailers don't advertise electric bicycles by these classifications. They do, however, generally list their power outputs and top speeds. Make sure the power is no more than 750 watts, and the top speed is no greater than 20 mph, or 28 mph for Class 3. The ability to accelerate on its own without pedalling is what makes a bike a Class 2 instead of a Class 1 or 3.
Be wary of sneaky tricks as well. The Onyx RCR 80V 45AH offers multiple speed modes. Eco mode limits it to 20 mph and 750 watts, which, with its twist throttle, appear to qualify for Class 2. However, additional modes, advertised "for off-road use only," unlock 8,000 watts of power and speeds over 65 mph. Other apparently compliant models may have "secret" overrides for power and speed limits that a simple internet search can discover, and which many kids will be eager to apply.
A simple Amazon search for "e-bike" brings up results that are mostly illegal for public roads without a motorcycle license, with no warnings on the listings that this is the case. This is how many parents end up buying their kids electric motorcycles instead of bicycles. Do your research, make sure the power and top speed are limited to the class you desire (and that they can't be hacked), and buy one that will be fun, safe, and legal.