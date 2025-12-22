E-Bikes For Kids: What Every Parent Should Know Before Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Youth-oriented bicycles first went on sale following WWI and have been a childhood staple ever since. However, over recent years, the e-bike has risen in popularity, with kids zipping around neighborhoods with the help of battery-powered electric motors. However, their popularity doesn't mean there isn't some confusion surrounding them, such as when parents accidentally buy their kids electric motorcycles instead of e-bikes, which you want to avoid considering the former is much more powerful.

An e-bike looks similar to a traditional bicycle, with pedals and handlebars, except for a few small differences. You may notice a thicker section along the frame or behind the seat, which holds a large battery. The motor can be housed on the hub of the wheels or near the pedals. These e-bikes commonly feature anywhere from around 250 watts of power up to a capped 750 watts. Anything with more watts is considered an electric motorcycle in the U.S. There are three classes that define e-bikes — class one and two have a maximum speed of 20mph, while class three goes up to 28 mph. While classes one and three use pedal-assisted power, class two includes the use of a throttle in addition to a pedaling aid. An age requirement usually doesn't apply for the first two classes — however, some states require riders to be 16 in order to use class three e-bikes.

Understanding the classes and difference in power between an e-bike and e-motorcycle is a good start, but there are still a few things parents need to consider before purchasing one for their child. The added weight, fitness concerns, injury risk, and additional maintenance are all worth a closer look for those interested.