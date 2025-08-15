These Are Your Favorite Cars Of The 1990s

My two favorites were the FD RX-7 and first gen Viper RT-10.

My dad worked for Mazda in Irvine when the FD came out. He was able to get two of the first red ones in the country before they went on sale to take to a local show, before the days of Cars and Coffee. Both were red with tan interior touring trims. My dad and I were in one, and my Uncle and someone else from the office in the other. On the way to the show, we came up on a 300zx, and they decided to pull up on either side of the Nissan on the freeway just to showoff I guess. When we parked them at the show, the crowd swarmed the cars. Even all these years later, I have never driven any car (Ferrari, Porsche, TVR...) that got that kind of attention. The way I felt as a kid, the way it looked, all just resonated with me. I was able to buy one 7 years ago (a '94 silver R2) and it did not disappoint. Definitely worth meeting my hero. My first car was an '85 RX-7 which I still own. My dad was the original owner.

Also, as a side story, there is only one left hand drive Spirit R, and that car is in the basement of the design center in CA. That car is actually a 1993 touring trim (hence why it has a sunroof) that was converted slowly to a Spirt R. Mazda HQ in Japan slowly sent over parts along with the freight of cars (seats and wheels on a boat, then maybe gauges, wind and turbos, etc.). There was a small group of employees who spent time changing all of the parts over to convert it to a Spirit R.