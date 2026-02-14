The Beast Of Turin Is More Wild Animal Than Car

"The Jabberwock, with eyes of flame, Came whiffling through the tulgey wood, And burbled as it came!" Lewis Carroll may have been writing about a monstrous behemoth of a foe that did gyre and gimble in the wabe, but every time my thoughts drift to the incredible Beast of Turin, the stanzas of Jabberwocky come in tandem. Though the Beast of Turin should perhaps be considered the opposite of Jabberwock or Jub Jub. I don't want to slay it with my vorpal sword, I'd prefer to go galumphing, riding it into battle. This is more than a car, it is a mythical creature.

According to the current caretaker of this early-1900s demon of engineering, the Beast of Turin was so named because as it ripped through small towns the pedestrians would stop to look at it and the fire-breathing exhaust holes would blow their hats right off their heads, allegedly while burning the hairs on their heads. A roving dragon of a car, scaring old ladies and young children alike. How marvelous that must have been. This Fiat S76 is an astonishing car in 2026, I can only imagine what it must have been like to witness in the quiet and calm of 1910.

The Beast will likely go down in the annals of history as among the most exciting and incredible vintage racing cars ever built. With a 28.4-liter four-cylinder engine, each one of the Beast's cylinders displaces a touch more than the C6-generation Corvette Z06's legendary LS7. Being from the early 1900s, however, it wasn't exactly as efficient in making its power, pushing just 300-ish ponies from that giant fire pumper. Regardless, it's still incredibly quick in a straight line.