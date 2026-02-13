Bobsledding In Subarus Built By Rally Champs Is The Olympic Event We Deserve

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are on right now, and being racing enthusiasts, we're all tuning in for the closest thing to car racing: the Bobsled events. Bobsledding requires inch-perfect collaboration between human and machine, the podium is often separated by hundredths of a second, and crashes can (and do) happen. Yeah, a bobsled is basically a car, and this sport is basically racing. Back in 2018 Subaru and Prodrive built an actual car with an actual engine, plugged rally champ Mark Higgins behind the wheel, and let him loose on the St. Moritz–Celerina Olympia Bob Run. Now that's an Olympic sport I'd pay money to see!

In case you aren't familiar with the course, it's actually the birthplace of bobsledding. It's a one-mile course in Switzerland which descends down the face of a mountain a full 426 feet through a 19-turn sinewy route. You've probably seen the famous Horse-Shoe turn, pictured above, which features a steeply banked hairpin turn putting bobsleds (and Subarus) nearly vertical. While negotiating the Horse-Shoe, bobsledders experience around 5G of force on their bodies.

Yeah, throw pro-level drivers in identically-prepared rally cars and shove them down an ice luge at full speed. I'm sure a lot of sheet metal would be bent in the process, but it would be worth it.

Fun fact for car nerds, the final curve on the course is Portago Corner, so named for Alfonso, Marquis de Portago, who took a medal in the two-man bobsled event shortly before his death at the 1957 Mille Miglia, as depicted in the 2023 Michael Mann film "Ferrari." The Marquis de Portago, born Alfonso Antonio Vicente Eduardo Ángel Blas Francisco de Borja Cabeza de Vaca y Leighton, was a Ferrari F1 driver, a jockey, pilot, and bobsledder.

Anyway, back to the Subaru.