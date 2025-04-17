You Need A 700-Horsepower Subaru WRX STI In Your Life

The massive intake piping displays a Tial blow-off valve front and center, though the seller doesn't say whether it's set to recirculate unused boost or vent it to the atmosphere. The latter is often preferred for its pshhhh sound, but venting metered air generally isn't the healthiest for Subaru's boxers without very specific engine tuning. Speaking of Subaru quirks, this STI still has a set of unequal length headers — the source of the distinctive Subaru burble, as well as the distinctive Subaru trait of eating ringlands from cylinder number four. Might not be the worst idea to swap those for equal length headers, even if it means sacrificing a bit of torque at lower to mid RPMs.

Similarly, this STI could use some work in the interior. The rear seats have been deleted, and the fronts replaced with Sparco Evos and five-point harnesses. This would be fine for drivers intending to wear a HANS at all times behind the wheel, never checking their blind spots and never caring about their lack of an airbag in the aftermarket steering wheel, but here the harnesses themselves are a safety hazard. The STI doesn't have a harness bar, let alone a rollcage, so the shoulder straps are anchored into the rear floor of the car. This is generally a fantastic way for your harnesses to shatter your seats and spine in a collision, so maybe think about remounting those a proper distance and height from the seats' cutouts. Or, y'know, just putting the stock belts back in so you can drive without a helmet and neck brace.