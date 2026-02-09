Car Dealers Fear Chinese Cars, But Still Want To Profit From Them

Car dealers in the United States love the Trump administration. Their contributions to political campaigns, their lobbying, it all points towards a love for the 45th and 47th president. And yet, when push comes to shove, it seems some aren't so sure about Trump's goal to ban Chinese-built vehicles from American roads. From Automotive News:

Should U.S. dealers sell Chinese cars? The question divided industry leaders at the NADA Show, with many acknowledging profit potential even as their trade group pushes to keep Chinese automakers out of the market.

"We actually survey dealers in our year-end survey ... interestingly, a majority of the dealer respondents saw it as a threat and opportunity — both. All indicators suggest that the vehicles are really good, slick and more affordable, especially as you have [the Chinese] government subsidizing," said George Karolis, president of Presidio Group, a dealership mergers and acquisitions advisory firm.

While dealers here voiced support for the Trump administration's efforts to keep imported Chinese vehicles out of the U.S. market, many said they are focused on selling cars. If Chinese automakers find an entry point with inventory that beats legacy automakers on pricing and addresses the growing new-vehicle affordability crisis, they will jump in. That was the message from multiple dealers who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic.