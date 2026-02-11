Ford Saw Recession-Level Losses To End 2025

2025 was a rough year for automakers, what with the tariffs on cars and the tariffs on materials and the ever-shifting regulatory landscape of what's actually allowed or incentivized, and all that instability caused a serious hit at Ford — a hit the company hasn't seen since 2008. From Automotive News:

Failed investments in money-losing electric vehicles and a late-year disruption of aluminum supplies for F-Series pickups drove Ford Motor Co. to an $11.1 billion net loss in the fourth quarter, resulting in the automaker's worst financial performance since 2008. Fourth-quarter revenue declined 5 percent to $45 billion and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes plunged by more than half to $1 billion. For the full-year, Ford lost $8.2 billion, largely because of its EV write-downs and $2 billion in tariffs. The automaker's 2025 tariff bill ended up roughly doubling its previous projection following a late-year change to offsets by the Trump administration. It was Ford's third-worst performance ever and third full-year loss in the past six years.

Automotive News is quick to blame EVs for Ford's losses, but that's not the entire story. In fact, BYD — noted best-selling EV maker in the world — outsold Ford globally for the first time. Not just in EVs, in all vehicles. From Bloomberg:

Ford Motor Co. lost out to BYD Co. in global vehicle sales for the first time last year as the Chinese manufacturer continued its climb up the rankings of the world's largest automakers. Ford's wholesales dropped almost 2% last year to just shy of 4.4 million, short of the 4.6 million vehicle sales BYD reported in January. The figure the US automaker disclosed Tuesday confirms BYD has moved up to No. 6 in the global sales ranks, one spot ahead of Ford. While Ford's US sales rose last year, it has lost ground in Europe and particularly China, where domestic manufacturers like BYD, Xiaomi Corp. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. have grabbed market share from foreign automakers with affordable, tech-laden EVs.

EVs are still moving globally, it seems. Just, not for Ford.