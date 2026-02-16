Volkswagen Once Gave Buyers Free Guitars That Could Play Through Their Car's Stereo

Back in 2006, Volkswagen had a limited promotion offered to buyers of its latest Beetle (including the convertible), Jetta, GTI, and Rabbit. Select drivers would receive a customized GuitarMaster electric guitar capable of playing out of the car's speakers. A few high-profile ads of the time depicted guitarists John Mayer and Slash riffing while plugged into Volkswagens. These instruments, made by First Act, include several tie-ins to the automaker and featured similar accent colors to the specific cars they came with. Buyers also got a strap, a carrying bag, an instrument cable, and some picks. Those picks (and the guitar's control knobs) feature a VW logo, too. You can still find some of these instruments listed online today, with prices ranging from under $200 to nearly $500.

Whether or not you're a musician, this marketing campaign push was fun. And, more importantly, the guitar didn't cost anything extra. Compare that to recent efforts from automakers attempting to get drivers to pay monthly fees for features already installed in the car. For instance, BMW keeps pushing subscriptions even after realizing heated seats were 'probably not the best way' to get customers onboard the monthly membership model.

While the guitar itself would've been a welcome freebee for Volkswagen buyers, the instrument featured a built-in preamp to boost the signal and a special cable. That cable's larger end plugs into the guitar, and the smaller end can plug into the AUX port on the vehicle's audio system. Turn up the volume, and you could jam using your car.