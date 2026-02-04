VW's 2026 Super Bowl Ad Is 90's Nostalgia-Driven, For Better Or Worse
Volkswagen's new full lineup ad, titled "The Great Invitation," is set to air during the 2026 Super Bowl this weekend. And, just like the decade it celebrates, there isn't a cellphone in sight past the 5 second mark.
The German automaker's throwback promotional video encourages the viewer to, well, touch grass. Shirk your responsibilities, say "yes" to life, dance to House of Pain's 1992 hit "Jump Around"—you know, in a non-threatening way—and most of all, buy a new or certified pre-owned Volkswagen. It's what DJ Muggs would have wanted you to do.
The '90s are hip right now, following the retro nostalgia 30-years rule which means in the '90s the '70s were cool, including the VW microbus. So naturally the microbus' spiritual successor, the ID Buzz, is front and center in this year's ad. VW is sure to catch a lot of youngster's eyes with this one.
Check it out here before the big game on Sunday.
Volkswagen first used the tagline "Drivers Wanted" in 1995, attached to a series of youth-oriented campaigns encouraging America's youth to join the counter cultural movement of purchasing a new automobile from one of the largest companies on the planet. "On the road of life there are passengers and there are drivers," the voiceover once said, pushing everyone listening to be more active in their life choices. In a world increasingly packed with passengers content to sit and idly consume, Volkswagen once again wants to tie its brand to fun and outgoing experiences, freedom, and active choice.
"Life. If we're not living it, what're we doin' here?" That's a great question!
Does this make you want to buy a VW?
"Our passion has always been about our cars and our people; our drivers, our dealers, our employees," said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. "This campaign celebrates that connection and invites everyone to share in the joy of driving a Volkswagen."
I don't think this ad will be particularly memorable, but it definitely shifts the vibes from other recent VW commercials. This is much more Gen Z coded effort from the German concern, in spite of the throwback soundtrack that is old enough to be their father's music. Young people never really change, after all. They want fun, freedom, and self-expression.
While VW has traditionally tried to reach a hand down to the younger generations, it isn't the music that makes the sentiment of the ad ring false. In the past Volkswagen could encourage young people to buy their vehicles because they had reasonably quality, fun-to-drive, and affordable vehicles on dealer showroom floors. With ten model lines available in the U.S. market, Volkswagen only offers two of them for less than $30,000. A base model Jetta costs $23,999 right now. Meanwhile, the ad heavily features the ID Buzz, which will run you an eye-watering $59,995.
I think Volkswagen is on to something here, pushing America's youth to get out and explore the world around them. It would mean a lot more, however, if the company that made its name on bargain basement minimalist transportation at rock bottom prices actually offered that brand of freedom to America's youth once more.