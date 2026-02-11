Here's How Honda Helped The USA Olympic Bobsled And Skeleton Teams Go Faster

Bobsled and Skeleton are one of those Olympic Games which requires an athlete to be in peak form, but that alone won't win the gold medal. These are athletes, much like racing drivers, who have to be in tune with their equipment, and it has to be perfectly engineered to eke out a few hundredths of a second more than everyone else.

For the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Honda and Acura have partnered with Team USA to provide engineering and development assistance. While these human-and-gravity-powered ice skate missiles are not powered by engines, they share a lot of commonalities Honda's decades of winning motorsport programs. For starters, Honda helped Team USA develop their sleds in the company's Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio (HALO) facility.

"We're applying the same mentality that we apply to automobiles," said Mike Unger, Director of HALO Wind Tunnel. With precision that even an Olympic Team can't measure, Honda engineers helped the team craft its sleds to the nth degree allowable by the rulebook. It's a holistic approach, as the team can get an instant look at the best way not only to build the sled itself, but how to sit in the sled as a team to best aerodynamic effect. And that can change from corner to corner, using the positioning of a riding body to best carve its way through a turn. This is deep stuff, man.