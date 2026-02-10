JD Vance Can't Go To The Olympics Without His Motorcade Of At Least 45 Emotional Support Vehicles

Vice President and car seat conspiracy theorist JD Vance is in Italy right now to watch the Winter Olympics in all their penis-aerodnamics glory. Maybe all those booing fans at the opening ceremonies have him rattled, though, because Vance has reportedly been refusing to travel through the tight streets of Milan without his emotional support motorcade: A line of at least 45 vehicles dedicated to his safety and comfort. Italy's known for its broad, open streets and minimal traffic, right?

Residents and visitors in Milan have captured Vance's motorcade on video, and it's a truly staggering assembly of vehicles. So many, in fact, that it's made Olympic athletes — y'know, the people who really need to be in attendance — nearly miss their own events. The highest-quality recording circulating around has a gap in the middle, making it impossible to tell which vehicles pass in the interim, but the footage shows at least 45 different vehicles.