Olympic Ski Jumpers Might Be Injecting Hyaluronic Acid Into Their Penises For Better Aerodynamics

The Winter Olympic Games would typically be the perfect opportunity to showcase the aerodynamic development crossover between motorsports and ice-sliding sports. However, ski jumpers decided to bulge their way into the conversation as the world converged on Milan. The World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Thursday that it could investigate allegations that ski jumpers are injecting their penises with hyaluronic acid to improve their aerodynamic profile. Yes, there's a competitive advantage in having a larger penis.

A ski jumper's entire body becomes an aero device when soaring over 425 feet through the air, so it's understandable that their bodies are tightly regulated. Before every season, officials from the International Ski Federation (FIS) stick each jumper into a 3D scanner in nothing but a pair of elastic, body-tight underwear. According to the BBC, these measurements dictate how large their competition suits can be, with male athletes getting an inch of tolerance around their crotch.

Anonymous sources told Bild, a German newspaper, that jumpers are using hyaluronic acid injections to gain up to an extra three-quarters of an inch in penis circumference. To put it simply, more girth means a larger suit. A larger suit means a larger surface area to generate lift. FIS stated that there hasn't been any evidence of this invasive technique, but it wouldn't be the first time that jumpers have tried to enlarge their crotches.