You Could Be Degrading The Battery Of Your EV By Charging It This Way

Everyone freaking out about EV battery replacements can officially calm down with how unlikely it is that they'll fail soon. Even so, it might seem counterintuitive not to allow your EV to charge all the way up 100%. But there are some good reasons not to, and they have everything to do with heat. Regardless of your efforts, your lithium-ion won't last forever.

Within a lithium-ion battery are cathode and anode electrodes managing the passage of both electrolytes and ions. That final 20% of charge to full results in greater thermal production in those electrodes, which is the enemy in terms of battery longevity. The processes within the battery undergo far less strain during frequent short charging cycles between 20% and 80%. Why? Because particles within the lithium-ion undergo changes to their shape during cycling, and the larger the cycle, the greater the change — and the more opportunity for cracks to develop. Once these particles suffer several fissures, the processes within the battery become less efficient.

If you leave your EV plugged in continuously, once the battery reaches full charge, the charger will kick itself off. However, a battery's charge level does still drop over time while the EV remains stationary, especially if the ambient temperature is high. So, let's say your car is parked outside under the hot sun and plugged into a charger for several days. The charge level could dip below 100% several times, causing the charger to engage and leading to multiple mini-cycles just below full capacity. This, alongside heat built up within the battery, contributes to its deteriorating function.