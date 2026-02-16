What Are The Biggest Challenges With Making The Switch To Solid-State Batteries?

It's been a bumpy road on the way to the EV future so far, and automakers around the world are bracing for an "EV winter" of slower demand. Yet there are a few positives making news as well, like the fact that real-world solid-state batteries are inching ever closer to production. What's the difference between those batteries and typical EV setups? An EV battery cell charges by splitting electrons off lithium atoms at the cathode and allowing the resulting lithium ions to travel through a separator to an anode, where they are reunited with electrons — which, unable to penetrate the separator, followed a different path through the charger circuit to get to the anode. Using that electricity for the motor runs the process in reverse, with the split-off electrons traveling in an external circuit to power a vehicle's electric motor before rejoining the lithium ions.

In the traditional EV cell, there's also a liquid or gel electrolyte material surrounding the electrodes and separator, and this is the stuff the ions move through in the cell. A solid-state battery swaps out the surrounding liquid electrolyte for a solid material that also acts as a separator. So the cell is like a slice of three-layer cake consisting of the anode, the electrolyte, and the cathode.

Eliminating the highly flammable liquid, which can be difficult to contain during an accident, is one of the many benefits of solid-state batteries, but they do have challenges of their own. At this stage, engineers are still working out ways to bring down production prices, properly manage battery pack temperatures, maintain an optimum flow of ions, and prevent the lithium being used from causing short circuits in the battery pack. Let's see how they're doing.