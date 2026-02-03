Ceramic Vs Steel Bearings: What's The Difference And Why It Matters

When automotive enthusiasts think of ceramic, the first thing that comes to mind is the ceramic coating on a car's paintwork. But it has other uses as well, including in the manufacture of bearings. All ball bearings, ceramic or steel, have the same basic job, which is helping loads rotate smoothly by reducing the friction between moving components. Where they differ is in the materials they are made from and the behaviour of that material in different conditions.

Despite what they are called, ceramic bearings are usually not completely made of ceramic. Purely ceramic bearings do exist, though, but because ceramic is far more brittle than steel, they are mostly used in low-impact applications.

Hybrid designs are more common, which have ceramic balls but their inner and outer races are made of steel. But even they aren't the industry standard. That privilege goes to purely steel bearings, which have steel balls in steel races. They are tough, elastic, cost less, and are more tolerant of any deviations in alignment. Ceramic balls are usually made from silicon nitride or similar materials. They're extremely hard, very smooth, non-magnetic, non-conductive, and resistant to corrosion. When heated, they also expand a lot less than steel.