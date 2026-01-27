Ford Recalls Some Engine Block Heaters Which May Short Circuit And Cause Fire, Just In Time For Big Snowstorm

The conditions that cause the potential fire hazard only occur when the engine block heater is plugged into a 110-volt outlet, so Ford recommends owners avoid plugging them in, which is mighty inconvenient for folks in regions affected by the current winter storm.

The fault is traced back to the engine block heater's solder joints which can crack around the element base which allow coolant to get into the cord interface. Evaporation of the coolant leaves behind conductive salt deposits, and as those deposits accumulate over time, they can cause a salt bridge or corrode electrical connections which may result in a short circuit. Ford is unaware of any injuries or deaths related to this recall. The remedy involves replacement of the faulty engine block heater with a newly designed one, once it becomes available.

Ford

Dealers should already be notified of the recall and VINs should be searchable already, but owners won't be notified until next month. The newly designed engine block heater isn't expected to be available until mid-April when the worst winter weather will likely already be a thing of the past.