Triumph Held On To Rumble Seats Long After They Were Cool

Many motorists on the roads today probably won't even know what a rumble seat is. If they saw one being used, they'd probably — and rightfully — think, "How on earth is that even legal?" Well, for the unaware among us, a rumble seat is effectively a small bench seat that folds out of the rear deck of a classic car. The back of the seat folds up, and your legs fold into the space that would otherwise be occupied by said back of the seat.

Typically, rumble seats are quite small, and ideal for younger children. Sometimes, they will feature a small fold-out front screen to keep the bugs out of your eyes and teeth, but superfluous additions such as seatbelts and airbags of course do not feature, so rumble seats went out of style roughly 100 years ago.

However, one British automaker didn't get the memo, and continued to produce sports and touring cars with rumble seats — or "dickey" seats as they're known over there — right up until the postwar era. The automaker in question is Triumph. Today, Triumph is best known for churning out quintessential little sports cars such as the famed TR series – the TR4 is actually one of your favorite British cars of the last 70 years. But prior to its success in the 1950s and '60s, Triumph was a little stuck in the past.

While most other automakers had left the rumble seat firmly in the past, Triumph continued to offer both its 1800 and 2000 Roadster models with the unusual seat design until 1949.