7 Underrated AMC Cars That Time Forgot (But We Didn't)

AMC = not cool. At least that's what enthusiasts who follow any of the Big Three brands would like you to believe. Remember the Gremlin? Yeah, these people like to make fun of that poor thing. But come on, we also shouldn't forget about the disastrous Ford Pinto. Or the notoriously unreliable Chevrolet Vega. How about the Dodge Aspen, which rusted right from the dealership?

The point is: American automakers weren't very good at making economy cars during the 1960s and '70s. And in hindsight, the American Motors Corporation might've been the most successful. As goofy as they look, the Gremlin and Pacer weren't much worse than their rivals; in fact, with V8 power, they offered something different. In some cases, AMC outsmarted the era's rapid increase in insurance costs with V8-powered performance beasts that could outrun their rivals at lower costs.

Think we're blowing smoke? We have just the right list of underrated AMC cars to prove you wrong. These models might not carry the cachet of Mustangs and Camaros, but they're quirky, well-engineered, and, crucially, fast. These AMC cars deserve more attention than they get.