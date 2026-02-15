Harley-Davidson's Model Codes Aren't As Random As They Seem – Here's What They Mean

If you spend a lot of time around Harley-Davidson bikes, you'll notice a peculiarity among these American motorcycles. Each model has a code consisting of letters and numbers. However, these codes are not random. They tell you a lot about the particular motorcycle.

In fact, if you are well versed in the Harley code language, you don't even have to look at the motorcycle to know if it is a tourer, a cruiser, or a roadster. The number code follows a rigid hierarchy, with the starting letter representing the engine, followed by the front end, frame, and model features. For example, the code FLFB is reserved for the Fat Boy, where F stands for Harley's Big Twin engines (the Milwaukee-Eight lineup in this case), L stands for large front tires and a fat front end, and FB stands for Fat Boy.

Harley-Davidson may not be the oldest American bikemaker (it isn't Indian either), but its code-naming tradition goes way back to the first motorcycle that the company ever made in 1903. It was called Serial number 1. Later examples include the Flathead, the bikemaker's 45-cubic-inch V-twin that had the code name DL, and the Knucklehead (E, ES, and EL). The code names were simple back then. E stood for the the Knucklehead motor, L meant a higher compression engine, while S stood for sidecar compatibility.

However, later on, the letters used for code names began to see some overlap. Also, like the evolution of Harley-Davidson's legendary Orange and Black logo, the codes became complicated over time, as the company introduced new motorcycle models, engines, and styles.