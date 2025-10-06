The Evolution Of Harley-Davidson's Legendary Orange-And-Black Logo

What's your reaction when you hear — or read — the words "Harley-Davidson"? The name makes people think of cruising off into the sunset on the open road, setting the rules as they go along, with no responsibilities and no worries, just a confident sense of self-reliance and a curiosity to see where the pavement takes them.

Apparently, those feelings can also be inspired by the color orange — which may be why it was chosen as the complementary color to black in the Harley-Davidson logo in 1933. The black itself is probably a function of when the first Harley logo was introduced, back in 1910, before brightly colored advertising became a big thing. Remember, newspapers took a long time to start printing color images: As late as 1979, only about 12% of U.S. papers were using color for photos and other graphics.

The color black has certainly acquired its share of Harley-friendly meanings over time, though, no doubt helped by the black leather gear riders often wear. In fact, experts say that was a direct contributor — along with Coco Chanel's little black dress — to the modern meaning of black as symbolizing rebelliousness and nonconformity. All that said, no one really knows if any deep meaning was originally assigned to either color.

And the actual Harley-Davidson logo has seen its fair share of changes since it was first introduced. So, as we did previously with some of the most interesting car logos, let's take a deeper dive into Harley's legendary graphics.