RVers Are Ditching Generators For Portable Power Stations, But Are They Worth It?

If you are a seasoned camper, you've probably noticed a silent revolution in campgrounds across the U.S.. The stench of gasoline and the constant mechanical thrum of a gas generator have gone, replaced by the silence of a portable power station (PPS). The PPS had issues with early adoption, with concerns about battery life and ability to take heavy loads, but today, it is a staple piece of equipment in modern RV living. So what changed?

The obvious answer is silence. A gas generator is no different than a gas-powered lawn mower. Both need constant engine speeds and emit a loud noise that's mostly capped at a mildly irritating 50 to 90 decibels. A portable power station, in comparison, is a large lithium (or lithium-iron-phosphate) battery attached to an inverter. It is eerily silent, except for a faint whir and hum when under load. That's a game-changer for someone who loves to go off-grid to get away from the noise.

That said, the absence of noise can't be the only reason to ditch the reliable gas generator for a portable power station. Let's check out if there are other notable factors to consider the switch if you are an avid RVer looking for the best charging solution.