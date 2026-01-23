The Differences Between RV, Motorhome, And Camper Tires

Anyone who has looked into the world of RVs knows that there are different classes and types. There are the campers and fifth-wheels that are pulled behind a tow vehicle; then there are motorhomes that come in three different classes: A, B, and C. You can probably guess that these different types of RVs use different types of tires, especially considering the difference in weight between a huge luxury Class A and a small campervan Class B.

You'll probably find more Light Truck (LT) tires on RVs because they are used on both Class Bs and most Class Cs. Commercial truck tires can be found on Class A RVs, which makes sense since they are often built on commercial bus or truck chassis — and some Class A RVs are so big and heavy you'll need a CDL to drive them in some places. But they can also be found on a sub-class of Class C — called "Super C" RVs — as they are sometimes built on custom truck chassis.

Trailer tires are a different animal. Trailer tires deal with different forces, pressures, and demands from tires on a motor vehicle. That's why Special Trailer (ST) tires are made specifically for trailers like camper trailers and fifth-wheel RVs. LT, commercial truck, and ST tires are not interchangeable. They are made to deal with different weights and handling requirements. That doesn't mean some people don't try, of course.