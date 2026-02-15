Here's How Much A 2020 Nissan GT-R Has Depreciated In 6 Years

Nissan axed the legendary GT-R a year ago, so if you've got an urge to drive something from the Land of the Rising Sun with a twin-turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive, you'll need to shop used. The 2020 GT-R is a good place to start. It's relatively new, benefits from the 2017 facelift, and the 600-horsepower Nismo edition has upgraded turbos from the GT3 race version.

The challenge comes from limited availability. During its 18-year production run, Nissan built about 48,000 units of the R35. That works out to less than 2,700 GT-Rs annually for worldwide distribution. Note that the first U.S.-spec GT-R didn't land until the 2009 model year, and Americans weren't offered a 2022 edition, which further tightened supply. That complicates what appears to be a solid 6-year depreciation rate of 46.5%. In other words, you're not likely to find a decent-condition 2020 GT-R for a bargain.

To support this, we assessed GT-R resale values from CarEdge against real-world market pricing from Autotrader and other marketplaces, focusing on the 2020 model year. We also compared the Chevy Corvette and Porsche 911 to see whether these vehicles held their value.