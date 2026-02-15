Here's How Much A 2020 Nissan GT-R Has Depreciated In 6 Years
Nissan axed the legendary GT-R a year ago, so if you've got an urge to drive something from the Land of the Rising Sun with a twin-turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive, you'll need to shop used. The 2020 GT-R is a good place to start. It's relatively new, benefits from the 2017 facelift, and the 600-horsepower Nismo edition has upgraded turbos from the GT3 race version.
The challenge comes from limited availability. During its 18-year production run, Nissan built about 48,000 units of the R35. That works out to less than 2,700 GT-Rs annually for worldwide distribution. Note that the first U.S.-spec GT-R didn't land until the 2009 model year, and Americans weren't offered a 2022 edition, which further tightened supply. That complicates what appears to be a solid 6-year depreciation rate of 46.5%. In other words, you're not likely to find a decent-condition 2020 GT-R for a bargain.
To support this, we assessed GT-R resale values from CarEdge against real-world market pricing from Autotrader and other marketplaces, focusing on the 2020 model year. We also compared the Chevy Corvette and Porsche 911 to see whether these vehicles held their value.
2020 Nissan GT-R depreciation
CarEdge estimates that the 2020 Nissan GT-R depreciates 46.54% over 6 years. Under this calculation, the base Premium trim, with an MSRP of $115,235 (including $1,695 in destination charges), should have a resale value of about $61,605. That's on a good-condition model with 13,500 miles of annual driving (roughly 81,000 miles for a 6-year-old car). The problem is that, based on current market conditions, these aren't likely to exist with a clean history.
There were a couple of examples on Autotrader and CarGurus for just under $100,000 (but those had multiple previous owners), while most settled in the $130,000 to $150,000 range, a premium over the original sticker price. Indeed, Autotrader may not be where everyone shops for a high-end sports car (supercar?), but the results are similar on Bring a Trailer and Classic.com.
The same holds true with the mid-tier Track Edition, although evidence is minimal. It had a starting price of $147,235 (including freight), yet one example sold in October 2025 for $176,000. Again, depreciation didn't apply here. There's no readily available pricing data on the Nismo edition of the 2020 GT-R, which had a base price of $212,435 (with destination fee). No one has any idea how second-hand pricing may change if the promised Nissan GT-R Hybrid actually makes it to market.
Depreciation: Nissan GT-R versus Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911
If paying above the original sticker price isn't where you want to spend money (the 2021 Nissan GT-R also suffers from non-existent depreciation), it may be reasonable to look at sports car alternatives. We'll focus on numbers instead of differences in drivability, but the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911 are natural options.
2020 marked the debut model year of the C8-generation Corvette. At its lowest price, the Corvette Stingray coupe had an MSRP of $61,145 (including shipping). According to CarEdge, the 2020 Corvette Stingray has lost 47.27% of its original value after 6 years. Based on that estimate, a used version should have a resale value of around $32,242. However, Autotrader shows pricing starting at $52,000 to $55,000, below original pricing but nowhere near the depreciation forecast.
With a starting price of $100,350 (including destination charges), the base 2020 Porsche Carrera looked like a bargain compared to the same-year GT-R. This model year also featured the launch of the 992 generation, with updated styling and powerplants. CarEdge doesn't track 911 depreciation, but iSeeCars does. Using an average of the 5- and 7-year projections, the 2020 911 has an estimated 6-year depreciation rate of 22.3%, leaving a residual value of 77.7%. Yet, similar to the GT-R, you won't find any 911s from this model year reflecting that projection. Outside high-mileage examples, the starting price is close to the original MSRP and quickly heads north from there. Appreciation, not depreciation, is the name of the game with the 911, just like with the GT-R.