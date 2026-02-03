Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan GT-R Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The now-legendary Nissan GT-R R35 took its final bow in 2025 after 18 years of giving German, Italian, and American supercars a run for their money. With such a long and cherished lifecycle, you'd think that Nissan would have sold a gazillion models of the thing, but you'd be wrong. Nissan sold around 48,000 R35's since the generational re-launch in 2007. Early on, American buyers could have one for less than $70,000. For that relatively low price, you got 480 horsepower from a meticulously hand-built 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6, paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, and standard all-wheel drive. The GT-R's tower of power and its all-wheel-drive system mean it accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and it clocked a lap around a damp Nürburgring in seven minutes and thirty-eight seconds (7:38). All that for a sub-$70,000 MSRP.

Those were the good old days, though. As the years went on, Nissan consistently updated the GT-R, giving it more equipment and significantly more power, but the improvements came at a cost. By 2021, the GT-R started at $113,450, with top-of-the-line NISMO models priced at $210,740. What used to be a bargain when compared to Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis was much less competitively priced in its later years, and the sales numbers reflected that. Nissan sold 1,730 units when the GT-R launched in 2009, but only 228 were sold by 2021.

According to CarEdge, the GT-R depreciates by about 42% after 5 years, with an average as-new price of around $172,000, a GT-R would cost around $100,000 on the used market today. That's assuming a yearly average of around 13,000 miles driven, though, which is pretty high for a GT-R, and auction sites with low-mileage offerings seem to fetch much higher prices.