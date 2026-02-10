Cadillac's F1 Super Bowl Commercial Incites$1.5 Million Lawsuit From Michael Bay

Internationally acclaimed action film director Michael Bay has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against the fledgling American automotive branded Formula 1 team before it has even turned a wheel in competition. The Athletic dug up the 19-page lawsuit filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court of California on Friday accused Cadillac F1 team boss Dan Towriss of stealing Bay's intellectual property regarding the team's unveiling advertisement played during Sunday's big game.

Bay's lawsuit says Cadillac "have apparently stolen Bay's ideas and work for the commercial, without paying for them." This is a serious accusation, and as a freelance contract worker Bay should have known better than to provide any work on spec. You can't ever trust a company to pay for your work if you don't have a contract in place. That's just facts.

According to Bay's timeline of events, he met with Towriss for a video call and the two talked various pitches. Two days later Bay says he presented his pitch for the ad, and Towriss told him he was hired. "OK, let's get to work," Bay alleges Towriss told him. "I will let everyone know." He and his team operated from that point as if the contracts had been signed and began work on the project while their agents hammered out the details.

On December 6 Bay's team claims it was informed by Cadillac that the team intended to "go in a different direction" with the project and someone else would produce the spot. When it came out that the "different direction" was the same direction with someone cheaper, Bay was understandably peeved.