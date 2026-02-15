Is Upgrading To Silicone Hoses Worth It? Here's What The Experts Say

Your car's engine generates a lot of heat, whether it's a three-cylinder Mitsubishi Mirage or a burly V8 muscle car. Of course, too much heat is bad for any engine, and coolant temperatures of anything above 195-220 degrees Fahrenheit (about 90-104 degrees Celsius) should be a cause for concern. It could mean anything from a stuck thermostat (which can also cause heater problems), a clogged radiator (flushing could solve the issue unless it's extremely rusted), broken radiator fans, or leaking hoses.

In short, an overheating engine is bad news, and the hoses that carry coolant are crucial to any cooling system's efficiency. Rubber hoses are typically standard from the factory, and they tend to last four years or longer (90,000 miles or so) before signs of leaking, swelling, or degradation make themselves evident. Leaky or bursting hoses are among the primary causes of most cooling system problems, so is the chatter about silicone hoses worth considering?

As it turns out, there are significant benefits to silicone hoses besides looking cooler than traditional rubber, and they could be the superior option for modified or upgraded performance cars. "One significant advantage is their ability to resist high temperatures ... making silicone hoses suitable for a wide range of automotive applications," said the folks at Exo Racing. It all sounds great from a performance standpoint, but they might not be very worthwhile for everyday cars.