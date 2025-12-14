4 Reasons Your Car's Heater Will Only Blow Cold Air (And What To Do About It)

Having a car heater that only blows cold air isn't just uncomfortable, but it can also be dangerous. One of the unbreakable rules of winter driving is to keep your windshield clear. Even if you scrape all of the frost, snow, and ice from your windows, driving in subfreezing temperatures can quickly lead to more accumulation, especially if the heater only blows cold air.

The bad part is that we usually don't notice a non-functioning car heater until temperatures have dropped to a point that we'd rather be inside where it's supposed to be warm. The good news is that there's a possibility of restoring your car's heater to its former glory with one quick step. However, if that doesn't work, the repairs can get a little more complicated.

Let's explore some reasons why your car heater will only blow cold air. While we're at it, we'll talk about what it'll take to get the heat back on.