One Of These Companies Should Be Cadillac's F1 Title Sponsor
During the fourth quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl, we got our first look at Cadillac's brand new F1 car's livery in all of its monochromatic (for better or worse) glory. And, we're now just a bit under a month away from the 11th team officially entering the Formula 1 grid at the 2026 Melbourne Grand Prix. There's a lot that makes this team unique — including the fact that it's the only one that doesn't have a title sponsor. While I personally think not having one is a hell of a lot cooler than having one, I understand why it's necessary. F1 is expensive as hell, so teams have to amortize that cost. Because of that, I decided to turn to the braintrust that is the Jalopnik commenters last week.
I wanted to know what company you all thought would be the best title sponsor for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team? What company, not only captures the ethos of what Caddy is trying to do with this F1 entrance, but also sounds good when matched up next to "Cadillac"? It's not exactly an easy task, but you folks came out swinging nonetheless. Of corse, there were a fair bit of joke answers, but some of you really thought this through, and nearly convinced me that my pick — American Spirit — may not actually be the best option.
In any case, how about you check out what companies your fellow Jalops think should be Cadillac's title sponsors? Oh, and if you by any chance work at these companies, pull some strings and get a deal done.
GM Goodwrench
GM should bring back GM Goodwrench. The iconic Dale Senior paint scheme would look good out there and might sway some old NASCAR fans to watch F1. The IMSA yellow Corvette schemes as well from time to time would also scratch that nostalgia itch for sports car fans.
Submitted by: Michael Tonelli
Adobe
Adobe! Then the car will only run on a subscription, and different essential components will mysteriously disappear without warning.
Submitted by: Bossrday
Buffalo Trace
There's nothing more American than bourbon, so my vote would be for Buffalo Trace Cadillac Formula 1 Team. Buffalo Trace makes enough different bourbons that they could feature a different one on the livery every few races. Buffalo Trace is actually owned by Sazerac Company, so I don't know if they'd want it to be Sazerac Cadillac Formula 1 Team, which is less-known but rolls off the tongue nicely.
Submitted by: Evildad
Costco
Costco Cadillac Team. Just imagine the giant chicken bake decal.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
FedEx
I'd love FedEx just for the possibilities the livery could be, but with DHL as a series partner for shipping, that's likely a non-starter.
It's going to be like American Express, which gives them a chance to roll out green, gold, and black cars. It's money and status, as is Caddy, and it can host exclusive events for cardholders with travel and other things thrown in.
But A Pepsi car or FedEx would have been fun.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Coca Cola
As a semi-serious answer, I think Coca Cola would fit as a brand that is recognisable around the world and iconically American. Who needs an energy drink (Red Bull) when you can just have sugar in a can!
Submitted by: Moe Joker
Kellogg's
What is Cadillac trying to do? Be great of course. So, naturally they should be sponsored by Kellogg's and specifically, Frosted Flakes, because they're GR-R-REAT! We've seen Tony the Tiger on the hood of a stock car. What about the airbox of an F1 car? That would be a sight for American eyes. If you can have an F1 team with "Racing Bulls" in the name, my vote is for "Kellogg's Tony the Tiger Cadillac F1 Team."
Submitted by: Wil Holtz
America, Hell Yeah
This is America. Let's show the world the absolute "best" of America. I want to see Truth Social, The War on Drugs™, Lockheed Martin, Grok, Xfiniti, Trump Gold Card, and Theranos. Also Burger King, because why not?
Submitted by: carsten
Boeing
Needs to be a long existing American company like Cadillac that's known for being capable of both excellent engineering and screwing up at the same time, so Boeing.
Submitted by: fabey
Scams
Bring back the Rich Energy. And Trump University. Any scam would just do fine.
Submitted by: JBJB