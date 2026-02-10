One Of These Companies Should Be Cadillac's F1 Title Sponsor

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl, we got our first look at Cadillac's brand new F1 car's livery in all of its monochromatic (for better or worse) glory. And, we're now just a bit under a month away from the 11th team officially entering the Formula 1 grid at the 2026 Melbourne Grand Prix. There's a lot that makes this team unique — including the fact that it's the only one that doesn't have a title sponsor. While I personally think not having one is a hell of a lot cooler than having one, I understand why it's necessary. F1 is expensive as hell, so teams have to amortize that cost. Because of that, I decided to turn to the braintrust that is the Jalopnik commenters last week.

I wanted to know what company you all thought would be the best title sponsor for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team? What company, not only captures the ethos of what Caddy is trying to do with this F1 entrance, but also sounds good when matched up next to "Cadillac"? It's not exactly an easy task, but you folks came out swinging nonetheless. Of corse, there were a fair bit of joke answers, but some of you really thought this through, and nearly convinced me that my pick — American Spirit — may not actually be the best option.

In any case, how about you check out what companies your fellow Jalops think should be Cadillac's title sponsors? Oh, and if you by any chance work at these companies, pull some strings and get a deal done.