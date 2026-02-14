10 Affordable Used Hybrid SUVs For Families On A Budget

SUVs offer families plentiful cargo space and elevated seating for better visibility and easier access to infants' car seats and older kids' booster seats. Some SUVs offer spacious third rows, too. But this convenience comes with a fuel-economy penalty, since SUVs are heavier and their taller bodies are less aerodynamic. Even smaller SUVs are less fuel-efficient than sedans. For example, the non-hybrid 2026 Honda CR-V gets 33 mpg on the highway and only 28 in the city, while the Civic, with which it shares a platform, gets 41 mpg on the highway and 32 in the city.

The easy solution would be to buy a hybrid SUV, and they do offer substantially better mileage. For example, the hybrid version of the CR-V gets 40 mpg in the city. However, hybrids come with a problem of their own: higher sticker prices. The cheapest 2026 hybrid CR-V, the Sport Hybrid model, starts at $35,630 plus $1,450 destination charge, nearly five grand more than the non-hybrid LX trim's $30,920 base price with the same destination fee. Likewise, the Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid begins at $35,400 plus $1,495 destination, while the non-hybrid Escape starts at $30,350 plus that destination charge.

This extra cost eats up some of the savings from better gas mileage. However, buying a used hybrid SUV can offer the best of both worlds: an affordable sticker price and excellent fuel economy. We've rounded up 10 of the best used hybrid SUVs for budget-minded families, focusing on models from the past decade to keep reliability high and maintenance costs reasonable. Our choices all have at least a few dozen examples for sale under $30,000 on a nationwide search of Kelley Blue Book. (Numbers can vary wildly day by day, but are accurate as of the time of writing.)