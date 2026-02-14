10 Affordable Used Hybrid SUVs For Families On A Budget
SUVs offer families plentiful cargo space and elevated seating for better visibility and easier access to infants' car seats and older kids' booster seats. Some SUVs offer spacious third rows, too. But this convenience comes with a fuel-economy penalty, since SUVs are heavier and their taller bodies are less aerodynamic. Even smaller SUVs are less fuel-efficient than sedans. For example, the non-hybrid 2026 Honda CR-V gets 33 mpg on the highway and only 28 in the city, while the Civic, with which it shares a platform, gets 41 mpg on the highway and 32 in the city.
The easy solution would be to buy a hybrid SUV, and they do offer substantially better mileage. For example, the hybrid version of the CR-V gets 40 mpg in the city. However, hybrids come with a problem of their own: higher sticker prices. The cheapest 2026 hybrid CR-V, the Sport Hybrid model, starts at $35,630 plus $1,450 destination charge, nearly five grand more than the non-hybrid LX trim's $30,920 base price with the same destination fee. Likewise, the Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid begins at $35,400 plus $1,495 destination, while the non-hybrid Escape starts at $30,350 plus that destination charge.
This extra cost eats up some of the savings from better gas mileage. However, buying a used hybrid SUV can offer the best of both worlds: an affordable sticker price and excellent fuel economy. We've rounded up 10 of the best used hybrid SUVs for budget-minded families, focusing on models from the past decade to keep reliability high and maintenance costs reasonable. Our choices all have at least a few dozen examples for sale under $30,000 on a nationwide search of Kelley Blue Book. (Numbers can vary wildly day by day, but are accurate as of the time of writing.)
2024 Dodge Hornet R/T
The Dodge Hornet is dead, at least in the new car market, but Dodge sold enough of them during its three-year run for KBB to have about 60 used plug-in hybrid Hornet R/T's listed for sale. They're reasonably affordable, too; as an example, a 2024 Hornet R/T with just under 19,000 miles is listed in Sewell, New Jersey, for $18,795. In general, hybrid Hornets with higher mileage start around $18,000, while lower-mileage ones go for around $18,000 to $25,000.
The 2024 Hornet R/T hybrid started at $42,995 when new and could easily be optioned to more than 50 grand. Indeed, that high price was one of the sore spots for critics, with a review on InsideEVs declaring that "its plug-in powertrain quirks and high price make it easy to overlook in today's car market." But its used-car price drop makes the Hornet a bargain now. What's more, since it shared a platform, some body panels, and its hybrid drivetrain with the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV, the Dodge offers affordable Italian style and driving dynamics.
That shared drivetrain is a 288-hp setup with a 1.3-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine supplemented by a 15.5-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack. A six-speed transmission channels the combustion power to the front wheels, while the battery pack powers the rear axle, giving the vehicle all-wheel drive (AWD). In battery-only mode, it's a rear-wheel drive vehicle with 32 miles of range before the gas engine kicks in. The zero to 60 run takes as little as 5.5 seconds.
2016-2025 Ford Escape Hybrid
The Ford Escape has been around largely unchanged for a long time, and it may be riding into the sunset, as the 2026 Escape will not be sold in six states that adhere to California emissions regulations. The failure to pass emissions requirements is ironic, because the Escape was the first hybrid SUV ever built, way back in 2004. And with two decades of Escapes to choose from, we've got lots of choices in the used market. Even limiting a search to 2016 and newer models, KBB returns over 300 Escape hybrids.
Prices are reasonable, too. For instance, a hybrid 2020 Escape SE with 77,750 miles is listed for sale in Jacksonville, Florida, for $13,400. With fewer miles or more features, the sticker rises a bit, with a hybrid 2020 Escape Titanium with 42,596 miles priced at $19,500 in Mandan, North Dakota. Newer models from 2023 onward are generally priced in the mid to high 20s, although a few high-mileage examples can be found in the mid-to-high teens and low 20s.
The third generation of the Escape ran from 2013 to 2019, so the older Escape hybrids in our search results fell into that generation. Escapes of this vintage were the first to feature sleeker, more car-like exteriors. The fourth-gen model debuted in 2020, offering hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The hybrid version combined a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors for a combined 200 horsepower, with optional AWD. The plug-in version, available only with front-wheel drive, offered 221 hp.
2020-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Honda's history with hybrids dates back to the original Insight in 1999, so the company has extensive experience with this kind of drivetrain, and it shows. Although the immensely popular CR-V didn't get its first hybrid drivetrain in North America until the 2020 model year, it benefited from the company's long-time expertise in the technology. Indeed, in a first drive of the 2023 CR-V Hybrid, our headline declared the hybrid version of Honda's compact SUV to be "the obvious choice for most Americans."
Our sub-$30,000 search found just under 200 hybrid versions of the CR-V for sale. The oldest, the 2020 CR-V Hybrid, was part of the CR-V's previous generation. Examples with over 100,000 miles can be found with price tags in the high teens, while lower-mileage 2020 CR-Vs are in the mid-20s. As you move up to the sixth-generation model in 2023, prices generally range from about $22,600 up to close to $26,000, with a few going lower or higher. 2024 and 2025 models start around the low to mid 20s and go up from there to bump up against our $30,000 limit.
So sixth-gen CR-V Hybrids are a bit pricey, but they're excellent SUVs. Car and Driver called the redesigned 2023 model "powerful, poised, and satisfying," singling out its revamped hybrid drivetrain for praise. This setup uses a 145-hp 2.0-liter gasoline engine as a generator for the 161-hp electric motor, giving the CR-V a combined output of 204 hp (yeah, calculating these things can be complicated) and a 0-60 time of 7.9 seconds, all while getting 40 mpg in the city.
2022-2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Hyundai's sharp, stylish Tucson Hybrid has been available since 2022, and there are over 100 for sale for 30 grand or less. 2022 examples with moderate to high mileage are available in the $15,500 to $17,000 range. With very low miles on the odometer, they can push the $30,000 mark. Meanwhile, 2023 models with high mileage start in the high teens, while low-mileage ones generally run from the mid to high 20s. Stepping up to the 2024 version raises prices by about two or three grand. By 2025, only a handful of used examples fit under our $30,000 cap.
The hybrid model provides a horsepower boost over regular Tucson models. The Tucson combines a turbocharged, 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo with an electric motor to produce 226 hp. This gives the hybrid version of the Tucson a 7.1-second 0-60 time, substantially better than non-hybrid versions. It achieves up to 38 mpg in both city and highway ratings, a bit less than some competitors like the CR-V Hybrid.
The 2022 Tucson that the hybrid model was originally based on was totally redesigned for that model year, giving it Hyundai's current angular, futuristic design language. The fenders in particular display very muscular bulges over the squared-off wheel arches. The interior got a similar snazzy makeover. Upper trim levels came with an impressive array of standard equipment, such as heated rear seats and a surround-view camera.
20221-2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
There are over 300 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrids and Plug-in Hybrids for sale at under $30,000. The 2021 models start at around $16,500 for higher-mileage units and scale up to around $27,600 for very low-mileage ones. The 2022 Santa Fe runs about $17,000 to $29,000, while 2023 examples run from about $19,000 right up to our $30,000 limit. There's a bit of a price jump after the 2024 redesign, with 2024 and 2025 models mingling mostly in the $25,000 to $30,000 range.
The Santa Fe is Hyundai's midsize sort-of luxury SUV, and hybrid power and efficiency suit it well. Motor Trend asked if the Santa Fe Hybrid is a "budget Genesis SUV," referring to Hyundai's luxury division. When the hybrid edition was introduced in 2021, it featured a 1.6-liter turbo plus an electric motor, giving the drivetrain the same 226 hp we saw earlier in its Tucson sibling. Motor Trend achieved an 8.2-second 0-60 time with this model.
Motor Trend also noted that power delivery was very smooth via the six-speed automatic transmission. AWD is optional. Handling is decent for a vehicle of this size, with precise steering. This SUV gets 33 mpg in the city, and it was among Consumer Reports' most fuel-efficient midsize SUVs in 2023. The 2024 model year saw a drastic redesign, giving the Santa Fe a boxier, Range Rover-like appearance and a 231-hp hybrid drievtrain, as well as a third row of seating.
2019-2024 Kia Niro
There are around 170 Kia Niro Hybrids, including plug-in versions, listed on KBB in our $30,000 price range. These date back to the 2017 model year, for which prices start as low as $6,700 for high-mileage examples and range up to the low to mid teens for ones with fewer miles. Going up in model years to 2020, you'll find prices ranging from the mid teens to the low 20s. There was a complete redesign for 2023, and prices for these models range from the mid teens to just under our $30,000 cut-off.
Even the 2017 Niro makes a solid choice due to its attractive styling and a 139-hp hybrid drivetrain that achieves a very impressive 46 mpg in the city and 40 on the highway. A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version was available, too. If you want AWD, however, you're out of luck, since the Niro is front-wheel drive (FWD) only. Note that this subcompact SUV isn't called the Niro Hybrid — that would be redundant, since all Niros have been hybrids since the model's 2017 introduction.
If you can afford to spring for the second-generation Niro, meaning 2023 and newer models, this might be your best bet. Aside from its very stylish new sheet metal, the 2023 version boosted fuel economy to 53 mpg in the city and 54 on the highway. The plug-in hybrid is rated for 108 mpge (miles per gallon of gas equivalent), so your gas savings may offset the extra cost of buying the newer version. We liked the second-gen model, with our first drive of the 2023 Niro Hybrid PHEV declaring it efficient and appealing.
2021-2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid
The Kia Sorento midsize SUV first offered a hybrid version in 2021. The number available on KBB varies quite a bit, from nearly 100 in late January to fewer than 60 in early February, so finding one may be hit-or-miss. Prices range from about $17,000 for a high-mileage 2021 offered for sale in Vincent, Ohio, to just under $30,000 for several 2023 and 2024 models.
JD Power reviewed the 2021 Sorento Hybrid and called it "effortlessly quick and efficient," noting its smooth manners on long drives and its 35 mpg highway rating. This vehicle's hybrid drivetrain produces a combined 227 hp delivered to the front wheels, with an AWD version arriving on the scene in 2022. For one of our reviewers, the 2022 Sorento PHEV changed his mind about SUVs thanks to its efficient power and utility.
Motor Trend spent a year driving the plug-in hybrid version 2023 Sorento, and found much to like. Positive notes included the 261-hp drivetrain, although the writer noted glitches such as hesitation to accelerate after a stop. She liked its spacious interior and high level of optional equipment, but felt that the test model was "somewhat pricey," costing $52,000 thanks to the plug-in option. However, regular hybrid models were substantially cheaper, and we think they're a good buy on the used market.
2023-2024 Kia Sportage
There are about 500 Kia Sportages on KBB with either regular hybrid or plug-in hybrid drivetrains. Kia introduced its hybrid and PHEV versions of the Sportage in 2023, and those models offer prices starting in the high teens for high-mileage examples, like an 84,000-mile Sportage LX priced at $17,299 in Orlando, Florida. But most run from right around $20,000 up to our price limit, with quite a few 2023 models and a few 2024 and 2025 models just getting under $30,000.
This makes the compact Sportage surprisingly one of the more expensive SUVs on our list, perhaps because the hybrid models are on the newer side. It's also a pretty good little ute, landing on Consumer Reports' list of best hybrid SUVs under $35,000. And Car and Driver liked the Kia, praising its "perky hybrid powertrains, agreeable ride, [and] plenty of room for people and cargo," while noting that the site's real-world testing fell significantly short of the Sportage Hybrid's rating of up to 42 mpg in the city and 44 mpg on the highway.
The non-plug-in hybrid 2023 Sportage offers a combined 227 hp from a turbocharged inline-4 paired with two AC motors. The plug-in version combines the turbo 4 with one AC motor and a 13.8-kWh battery pack for a total of 261 hp. AWD is optional on the regular hybrid and standard on the plug-in model. On battery only, the plug-in can travel 34 miles.
2018-2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid
It can be tempting to overlook Mitsubishi, or even to forget that it still sells cars in America, but the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid keeps chugging along. It's quite affordable — 2018 and 2019 examples with under 100,000 miles sell in the $11,000 to $12,000 range. The selection on KBB holds nearly 140 cars, but doesn't seem to go back any further than 2018, even though the Outlander was the first SUV to offer a plug-in hybrid option, all the way back in 2013.
The Outlander's hybrid drivetrain differs from its competitors, which mostly use both their batteries and their electric motors to power the drive wheels. By comparison, the Outlander uses a series-parallel hybrid drivetrain in which, after the battery is depleted, the 2.4-liter gasoline engine functions mainly as a generator to power the electric motors. The gas engine can drive the front wheels directly, but only under rare conditions. With electric motors in the front and rear, the Outlander normally works in AWD.
The battery can also be charged with either a Level 1 or Level 2 charger, taking 16 hours and 6.5 hours, respectively. However, for faster charging, the Outlander PHEV is one of the few plug-in hybrids equipped to work with a Level 3 DC fast charger, although it still takes 38 minutes to charge to 80%. On batteries alone, the Outlander can travel up to 38 miles before the gas engine kicks in. Even when operating under hybrid power, since the actual motivation comes from the electric motors, it drives like a fully electric vehicle.
2016-2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Toyota sells the RAV4 like it was ice water in the desert, moving more than 479,000 of them off dealer lots in 2025 in the U.S. alone. A significant chunk of those were hybrids, so KBB lists almost 2,000 hybrid RAV4s going all the way back to 2016, the first year the hybrid was available. However, they're in high demand, and even 2016 models are generally priced around the mid teens and higher, with only a few models available at prices as low as $13,000.
By the time you get up to 2024 models, they start at almost $25,000 for vehicles with reasonable miles on the odometer, and prices go up from there. About 100 2025 RAV4 Hybrids manage to squeeze in under our $30,000 limit. However, given that Toyota consistently ranks at or near the top of reliability rankings as a brand, the extra cost of a used RAV4 Hybrid may be offset in the long run by smaller repair bills.
The RAV4 hasn't been redesigned since the 2019 model year, and the last fully new model happened in pre-hybrid times in 2013, so there aren't many variations to choose from when shopping used. The big news during the RAV4's evolution as a hybrid was the 2021 introduction of the RAV4 Prime, the plug-in hybrid version. Not only was it very efficient, but with a combined horsepower output of 302 from its engine and battery pack, it was the second-fastest Toyota after the Supra sports car.