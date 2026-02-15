What's The Difference Between Even Firing And Odd Firing Engines?

The most obvious difference between even-firing and odd-firing engines is their sound. But before we dive into that, let's understand what odd- and even-firing means. In a four-stroke engine, one combustion cycle — that's the suck, squeeze, bang, and blow sequence — is completed after two full crankshaft rotations, i.e., 720 degrees. An even-firing four-cylinder will have its firing intervals spaced 180-degrees apart (180x4=720), which is not the case with an odd-firing four-cylinder engine.

Take the Yamaha CP4 as an example. Although the engine follows the same 1-3-2-4 firing order as many other four-pots, the odd-firing CP4 fires at 270, 180, 90, and 180-degree intervals. But it's worth pointing out that the Yamaha engine uses a cross-plane crank, which is different from the flat-plane design common in four-cylinder engines.

While crank design influences engine balance and redline (among other things), its effect on sound is more intricate than you might think. A lot of factors are at play, right from the firing interval to how evenly those pulses reach your ears. Although both flat- and cross-plane V8s share the same 90-degree firing interval (90x8=720), they sound entirely different because of the way the cylinders fire and how each of the exhaust pulses are routed.

Unlike flat-plane V8s, cross-plane V8s have two cylinders on the same bank that fire in quick succession. Admittedly, that means the flat-plane V8 has a much freer exhaust, but cross-plane engines offer a signature burbly sound, as opposed to the smoother, high-pitched whine of a flat-plane V8.