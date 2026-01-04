The Difference Between Cross-Plane And Flat-Plane Cranks

Engine discussions are not always limited to displacement, cylinder count, and horsepower. Sometimes discussions focus around the crankshaft debate, specifically cross-plane versus flat-plane. Unsurprisingly, there are pros and cons to both designs, but let's kick things off with the most obvious difference: their names.

In a cross-plane setup, the crank pins (where the connecting rods attach) are arranged in two planes that are perpendicular to each other, resembling a cross (or a plus sign). If we're talking cross-plane V8s or inline-4s (like Yamaha's CP4 engine), the first and second pins are 90 degrees apart, as are the third and fourth pins. However, the second and third crank pins are 180 degrees apart from each other. On the other hand, a flat-plane arrangement features all the crank pins resting in a single plane 180 degrees apart.

Flat-plane engines are often seen in expensive European sports cars alongside some American examples like the C8 Corvette Z06, the ZR1, and the now-discontinued Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Cross-plane cranks are found in just about every other American V8, but some overseas models have used them, as well. Both crank designs are easily recognized through their distinct engine sounds, with flat-plane crank V8s having a screaming high-pitched whine as opposed to the cross-plane's characteristic rumble.