Here's What Piston Skirts Are Actually Designed To Do

It's easy to assume a piston skirt is just extra material that's left to act to guide the piston as it moves through the bore. But it actually performs a much more important task, which is to manage forces that, if not taken care of, could have adverse effects on the ring seal and stability. The combustion pressure and rod angle combine to constantly push a piston sideways as it moves through the four-stroke cycle.

During the power stroke in particular, the piston is pushed into the cylinder wall on the major thrust side by gas pressure and mechanical leverage. This is when the load is at its highest degree. In the absence of a skirt, the only remaining contact point would be the ring pack, and the piston would rock from side to side. This would cause piston slap, which you should definitely be worrying about, and also cause the seal to break down in almost no time.

What a skirt does is it distributes the side load over a larger surface area, and creates two contact zones that keep the piston stable as it moves inside the cylinder. Just as important, the skirt must do all of this while creating as little friction as possible.