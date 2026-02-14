Cylinder Honing Vs Boring: The Difference And Why It Matters

The bore of a cylinder (along with the stroke and the number of cylinders in the engine) is what determines displacement. Increasing the bore can help boost the horsepower of your engine, which is what some engines are modified or rebuilt for. That's also why both boring and honing are important parts of many engine rebuilds or modifications. Boring is a machining process that is used to remove material from the inside of a cylinder and increase its diameter, while honing is used to provide a proper finished surface after the boring process is complete. Boring can also be used to refresh old and worn cylinders.

Engine cylinders are prone to distortion, due to the heat and friction that come with engine operation. They can get tapered or develop surface damage on the inside that piston rings are not designed to accommodate. Now, unless you install cylinder sleeves to freshen up your engine block, the worn or misaligned bore needs to be cut back to a true, straight axis. However, this will increase the bore of the cylinder, which means you will have to use slightly enlarged pistons, as the original ones won't fit properly.

The material is removed in a very deliberate and measurable way using a single cutting edge. The requirement is to eliminate all distortions and properly align the block with the crankshaft. While boring does that job, it also leaves tool marks and fractured metal on the surface. Such a rough surface is not suitable for piston rings. But finishing was never the goal. That's taken care of by honing.